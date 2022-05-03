Last Updated:

Met Gala 2022 Live Updates: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively & More Celebs Grace The Red Carpet

The much-awaited star-studded evening Met Gala 2022 has begun in full swing with several celebrities from various industries gracing the red carpet.

04:47 IST, May 3rd 2022
Co-hosts and celebrity couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds turns heads at Met Gala 2022

The Met Gala 2022 red carpet saw Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds stunned in glamorous outfits as per the event's theme Gilded Glamour. While Blake lively wore a Versace gown with a billowing train. She also added a tiara to her outfit making it more of the gilded age. On the other hand, Ryan Reynolds looked dapper in a black velvet tuxedo.

 

04:36 IST, May 3rd 2022
Vanessa Hudgens turn heads in a sheer gown, La La Anthony arrived in a LaQuan Smith dress

Actor and singer Vanessa Hudgens arrived on the red carpet in a goth-themed black coloured Moschino black sheer lace gown with a long train. The actor is the host of Vogue's live stream and was accompanied by La La Anthony, her fellow host. La La Anthony arrived in a deep red gown by LaQuan Smith

 

04:28 IST, May 3rd 2022
Met Gala 2022: The star-studded evening has returned with several celebrities making their way through the stairs of the Met

The Met Gala, or Met Ball, is one of the most photographed events in the entire world. It is one of the biggest celebrity gatherings and an annual fundraising event held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. The most exciting part of the entire star-studded event is seeing the guests sport their best outfits as per the event's theme. This year's theme is Gilded Glamour, as per Vogue, as the Gala launches the 'In America: An Anthology Of Fashion' exhibit. 

