Met Gala 2022 Live Updates: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively & More Celebs Grace The Red Carpet

The Met Gala, or Met Ball, is one of the most photographed events in the entire world. It is one of the biggest celebrity gatherings and an annual fundraising event held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. The most exciting part of the entire star-studded event is seeing the guests sport their best outfits as per the event's theme. This year's theme is Gilded Glamour, as per Vogue, as the Gala launches the 'In America: An Anthology Of Fashion' exhibit.