Met Gala 2022 Live Updates: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively & More Celebs Grace The Red Carpet

Quick links:
Image: AP
The Met Gala 2022 red carpet saw Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds stunned in glamorous outfits as per the event's theme Gilded Glamour. While Blake lively wore a Versace gown with a billowing train. She also added a tiara to her outfit making it more of the gilded age. On the other hand, Ryan Reynolds looked dapper in a black velvet tuxedo.
Actor and singer Vanessa Hudgens arrived on the red carpet in a goth-themed black coloured Moschino black sheer lace gown with a long train. The actor is the host of Vogue's live stream and was accompanied by La La Anthony, her fellow host. La La Anthony arrived in a deep red gown by LaQuan Smith
The Met Gala, or Met Ball, is one of the most photographed events in the entire world. It is one of the biggest celebrity gatherings and an annual fundraising event held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. The most exciting part of the entire star-studded event is seeing the guests sport their best outfits as per the event's theme. This year's theme is Gilded Glamour, as per Vogue, as the Gala launches the 'In America: An Anthology Of Fashion' exhibit.