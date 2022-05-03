Met Gala 2022: Emma Stone Wore Never-before-seen Wedding Afterparty Dress To Fashion Event

The much-awaited star-studded Met Gala 2022 was held on May 2 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and hosted some of the most popular celebrities in the entertainment industry. Famous for her role as Cruella, Emma Stone arrived at the gala in a beautiful white dress and became the talk of the town online after the event. The actor made a statement on the red carpet in the dress that she reportedly wore for the after-party of her wedding, which has never been seen before.

Emma Stone at Met Gala 2022

The much-loved actor arrived at the event in a Louis Vuitton dress with a plunging neckline and a unique feather trim. The silk dress was elevated with chiffon straps on the shoulder and the hem was decorated with dazzling embellishments. According to a recent report by Vogue, the dress that the actor walked the Met Gala red carpet in, was in fact her wedding afterparty dress, that has never been seen before in public.

Have a look at her outfit here-

emma stone on the arrivals carpet at the met gala (2022) pic.twitter.com/E0cgyhcY6Z — louise (@stonedemms) May 2, 2022

Emma Stone being the Meaning of Doll at the Met Gala..⚘️#MetGala pic.twitter.com/prd5P1q8BY — Lia DeVil ³⁰ 🪐- 𝐂𝐫𝐮𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐚 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧 🤍🖤♥️ (@Liahiveolsen) May 2, 2022

The Louis Vuitton label took to social media to share a glimpse of some of the celebrities that arrive at fashion's biggest night wearing the brand's outfits. They shared a picture of Emma Stone with HoYeon Jung, as the duo posed with Nicolas Ghesquière, the creative director of Louis Vuitton. The caption of the post mentioned that Emma Stone gave a 'second life' to the outfit that was specially designed for the after-party of her wedding. The post also mentioned that the star donned a look from the 2017 Cruise collection. The caption read, "Sartorial revival. @NicolasGhesquiere, #Hoyeon, and #EmmaStone in #LouisVuitton at the #MetGala. Emma Stone gives a second life to a white dress specially designed for her wedding after-party, while Hoyeon wears a structured cut-out dress from the Cruise 2017 Collection."

On the work front, Emma Stone will soon be seen in Cruella 2, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. Reports state that the film will not release until 2023. The first part of the film focused on the origin of the character and how she transformed from Estella to Cruella de Vil. The film was a major hit among the audience, and they can't wait to see her reprise her role in the movie.

Image: Twitter/@emma_stone_com