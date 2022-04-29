Met Gala 2022: From Selfie-ban To No Onions In Menu, Here're Some Unusual Rules At Event

An event filled with glamour, glitz and stars is set to be held, with the preparations for Met Gala 2022 underway. The event is famous for the presence of celebrities across industries, apart from some unique outfits that become a talking point.

While one might find some of the outfits like Kim Kardashian's all covered in black, last year, unusual, that is not where the 'weird' ends at the fashion event. There are numerous rules associated with the event that people might find odd too.

Here we look at some of the strict rules that celebrities will be asked to follow at the Met Gala 2022.

Weird rules at Met Gala 2022 that celebrities will have to abide by

One might not find a single selfie from Met Gala come on Twitter or Instagram, because the use of phones for photographs and social media were banned by the organisers, as per a report by Independent. This ban has been in place since 2015 and a notice had also been issued to the guests at the time.

The rationale behind the move was to discourage celebrities from looking into their phones constantly. However, some had still managed to click a selfie at the event, like reality TV star Kylie Jenner's bathroom selfie going viral in 2017.

The event also has an age-restriction in place and people under-18 were not allowed. This emerged around the time of the 2018 event when dancer-model Maddie Ziegler told The Hollywood Reporter, that she was not 'old enough' to attend the event.

this year's met gala theme was smoking in the bathroom pic.twitter.com/b83rjR3qlZ — i am eviscerated (@yourwetdress) May 2, 2017

Even smoking was not allowed in the premises or even in the bathrooms, as per Page Six. This decision was allegedly taken after pictures of Bella Hadid, Dakota Johnson and Marc Jacobs with cigarettes in the bathroom had gone viral in 2017. Their acts was termed 'disrespectful to the art' by one of the board members and donors, who were unhappy over the incident.

Subsequently, a year later, the guests were informed that smoking would not be allowed at the event.

The guests were also served cocktail and dinner after the event, and it was reported by The New York Post in 2016, that the various food items were not a part of the menu. The herb parlsey was avoided for chances of it getting stuck into someone's teeth; onion and garlic to avoid the guests having bad breath; bruschetta to prevent guests from spilling food on their outfits.

A married couple would not be seated next to each other, was another unusual rule at the Met Gala, as per 2016 documentary The First Monday in May. It was revealed that a lot of thought went into the seating arrangements at the event and factors like guests having sat next to each other at previous events, and companions, were taken into consideration.

The point behind the rule was that event should serve as a platform for people to meet new people and learn of their interests and it did not make a point for a person to sit next to one's spouse, the report added.