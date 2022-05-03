Met Gala 2022: Hillary Clinton Pays Tribute To Eminent Women In US History With Her Outfit

The much-awaited star-studded evening Met Gala 2022 has commenced in full swing with celebrities like Katy Perry, Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo, Kendall Jenner, Cardi B, and many prominent faces of the entertainment industry arriving at the event in style. A lot of celebrities managed to take their fashion game a notch higher with their sartorial choices to match this year's theme - 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion.'

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also graced the event as she walked down the red carpet sporting a dress that she dedicated to the renowned American women of history. Take a look ahead to see how Clinton paid tribute to the notable American women through her Met Gala red carpet outfit as she attended the event for the first time in 20 years.

Hilary Clinton wears a red dress embroidered with names of historical American women

The star-studded Met Gala 2022 featured Former US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton donning a dazzling maroon satin off-shoulder gown while carrying a golden clutch with her as she stepped on the red carpet. through her floor-length classy gown, she gave tribute to some of the notable American women of history by embroidering their names on her outfit. If looked closely, one can spot names on the sides of her dress designed by Joseph Altuzarra. The names included some of the prominent women of American history she admired namely Madeline Albright, Abigail Adams, Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Lady Bird Johnson and Clinton’s mother, Dorothy Rodham.

Furthermore, Joseph Altuzarra, who created Clinton's Met Gala 2022 outfit, spoke to Vogue about the dress and stated how he wanted it to have a personal component for Hilary Clinton. “I knew that I wanted the dress to have a personal component for her. When someone like Hillary goes to the Met, it’s not just like, ‘there’s Hillary at the Met and she’s wearing a dress.’ It has to have a lot of significance. I felt like I had to be very thoughtful about what the dress would mean to the theme and to the occasion,” he added.

Celebrities who arrived at Met Gala 2022

This year's Met Gala generated significant buzz as it witnessed some of the notable celebrities raising their fashion quotient with their outfits. Blake Lively graced the event with Ryan Reynolds. Indian businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla who has had a history of attending the 'fashion night' Met Gala 2022, rocked the red carpet in a Sabyasachi outfit. Apart from them, a lot of celebrities including Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, Joe Jonas Sophie Turner, and many others arrived at the event.

