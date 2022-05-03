Met Gala 2022: Kaia Gerber-Austin Butler Look Stunning In Their Red Carpet Debut As Couple

Quick links:
IMAGE: TWITTER/ @MOSSYVIBES
While several power couples swooned fans with their impeccable chemistry and stunning outfits at Met Gala 2022, Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber stole the show with their official red carpet debut as a couple. This year's fashion soiree, which followed the 'gilded glamour' dress code, saw the 20-year-old model raise the glam quotient in a lacy metallic gown by Alexander McQueen, with intricate jewellery by Kwiat, according to Page Six.
On the other hand, Butler looked dapper in an all-black look, with an untied black tie worn over his shoulders. While the duo opted to walk the red carpet separately, they eventually got together and shared a kiss on the red carpet.
Many netizens have shared pictures and videos of the couple smiling ear to ear as they pose for the paparazzi. The video showcases Austin reaching out to grab Gerber's hand as they the top of the Metropolitan Museum of Art staircase, post which they leaned in for a kiss. Take a look.
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler on the #MetGala / #MetGala2022 carpet. pic.twitter.com/5AMaiVBNC1— Austin Butler News (@AButlerNews) May 2, 2022
Before their Met Gala outing, the couple was spotted together at W Magazine’s pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles in March. They also celebrated Valentine's Day together in Paris earlier. the supermodel was first linked to the Elvis star in December 2021, just a month after she parted ways with Euphoria star Jacob Elordi.
A source told Page Six at that time how Kaia think of Butler as a 'sweetheart'. It added, "They’re having a lot of fun getting to know each other.” Meanwhile, Butler broke up with his nine-year-long ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens in January 2020. He has also been briefly linked to Johnny Depp's daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, last year.
Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson also made their Met Gala couple debut this year. The theme for this year's event is 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion'.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.