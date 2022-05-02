Hollywood's biggest fashion night Met Gala 2022 is around the corner. The star-studded event will showcase some of the well-known faces of the entertainment industry putting their best foot forward for the big night. This year's Met Gala is all set to take place on Monday, May 2, in New York City.

The countdown for the biggest celebrity gathering has begun, with this, there is huge anticipation among fans on who all will grace the red carpet of the glamourous night. While many names are coming up from the event's official guest list, the latest update has revealed all Kardashian-Jenner sisters have been invited to the Gala this year. Recently, Kylie Jenner took to her social media handle and dropped hints about the same.

Kylie Jenner jets off to New York for Met Gala 2022

On Monday, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with her 'travel buddy' daughter Stormi Webster as the mother-daughter duo jetted off to New York ahead of Met Gala 2022. In the photo, Kylie was seen donned in an oversized overcoat teamed up with beige-coloured thigh-high boots. She kept her hair open and is also seen wearing stylish pair of glasses. The beauty mogul also had a massive silver coloured bag beside her. Stormi Webster on the other hand was seen sitting comfortably with her mother. Sharing the pictures, Kylie captioned the post as "my travel buddy for life 🤍☑️".

Here, take a look at the post-

More about Met Gala 2022

The annual Met Gala benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute and was cancelled a couple of times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's Met Gala theme is 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', the second instalment of the institution's two-part homage to the history of American fashion. Reportedly, Vanessa Friedman, Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda will be hosting the event along with Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour.

Moreover, it is expected that this year's Met Gala would be quite interesting and fascinating as it will witness some of the amazing stars raising their fashion quotient with their outfits. The live coverage of the official 2022 Met Gala will kickstart at 6 p.m. E.T. (3:30 a.m. IST) and it will be hosted by Vogue India.

Image: Instagram@kyliejenner