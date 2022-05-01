Met Gala 2022: When And How To Live Stream Met Gala Red Carpet In India? Details Inside

Also termed as 'fashion's biggest night out', the Met Gala marks the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibit. The annual Met Gala benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute and was cancelled a couple of times amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The event got cancelled in 2020 and then in 2021, but now it is all set to mark its return. Know when and how to live stream Met Gala Red Carpet in India"

Met Gala, 2022 Theme:

This year's Met Gala theme is 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', the second instalment of the institution's two-part homage to the history of American fashion. The first exhibition opened in September 2021 celebrating some of the greatest American designers — including Ralph Lauren, Donna Karan, and Calvin Klein. Vanessa Friedman has reported that the theme will be "Gilded Glamour."

Met Gala, 2022 Host:

This year, Met Gala has invited a quartet of big talents to bring forth the big event. As per the New York Times's chief fashion critic, Vanessa Friedman, Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda will be hosting the event along with Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour. Check out the tweet here:

Scoop: and the next Met Gala celeb co-chairs are…Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Honorary chairs Tom Ford, Instagram’s Adam Moressi and Anna Wintour. Theme is “Gilded Glamour.” Point is: this one is going to be very dressed-up indeed. — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) March 17, 2022

When and where to live stream Met Gala Red Carpet in India?

The live stream of Met Gala 2022 is all set to take place on the evening of Monday, May 2, 2022, in the US. It means, in India, it will be available to watch on Tuesday, May 3. The live coverage of the official 2022 Met Gala will kickstart at 6 p.m. E.T. (3:30 a.m. IST) and it will be hosted by Vogue India. You can also watch the glimpses of Met Gala on digital platforms including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Image: Instagram/@blakelively