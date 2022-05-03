Met Gala 2022: Kylie Jenner, Nicki Minaj Don Similar Ensemble; Fans Call Them 'evil Twins'

This year's Met Gala event witnessed high-profiled celebrities putting their best foot forward to adhere to the 'Gilded Glamour' theme. From reversible gowns to a monochromatic pink suit, the event saw a number of fashion statement moments on the red carpet. However, in a bizarre coincidence, two big personalities - Kylie Jenner and Nicki Minaj - donned a similar ensemble at the event.

The coincidence has sparked interesting reactions from the netizens as many termed the duo as 'evil twin flames'. Check out the reactions here.

Kylie Jenner & Nicki Minaj's Met Gala 2022 ensemble

Entrepreneur and reality star Kylie Jenner made heads turn at the annual Met Gala event in New York City. Channelling a bride ready to walk down the aisle, the youngest sister of the popular Kardashian-Jenner clan graced the red carpet in a ruffled wedding gown. Giving a twist to her elegant ensemble, she wore a baseball cap with a net veiling her face.

Sharing the pictures of her gown on Instagram, she wrote, 'V virgil and i were supposed to go to the Met together before it got postponed in 2020. to celebrate V tonight and his incredible legacy truly means the world to me. i’m humbled to wear this dress and honor my talented beautiful friend. we felt you tonight Virgil and love you forever.''

On the other hand, Anaconda singer Nicki Minaj wore an all-black ensemble. The singer wore a corseted blacktop with a dramatically long feathered trail. She matched the outfit with black pants and completed the look with a cap.

Twitter's reaction to Kylie Jenner & Nicki Minaj's Met Gala 2022 looks

Considering the ruffled bottom and the cap, fans were quick to point out the similarities between Nicki Minaj and Kylie Jenner's Met Gala looks. Many commended the duo's ensemble with some describing them as 'evil twins' while others expressed their disapproval over the stars' choice of wearing a baseball cap to the event.

One netizen wrote, ''nicki minaj and kylie are evil twin flames this met gala'' while another wrote, ''idc idc nicki minaj and kylie jenner adding a modern flare to gilded trend of wearing hats is insane #MetGala.''

kylie and nicki both wearing caps to the met gala when the theme is gilded age pic.twitter.com/fp56LXAcht — dylan (@plastikhearts) May 2, 2022

Another user summed up netizens' reactions to their ensemble. They tweeted, ''Did Nicki and Kylie co-ordinate outfits? Ruffles, outer wear UNDER the gowns, f**** CAPS ???? The only difference is ones bout to walk down the aisle and the other is attending her own funeral.''

When i said I want to see more hats i did not mean baseball caps 😭😭

That too from Kylie and Nicki#MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/1vLh0cevJb — Bels 🧣🪩 (@CorneliaConey) May 2, 2022

just made fun of kylie wearing a baseball cap and nicki showed up in one too pic.twitter.com/62j2MQR0j3 — chris 🍿 (@GetIntoltYa) May 2, 2022

Image: Instagram/@kyliejenner/Twitter/@M_Jeffnaldo