Met Gala 2022: Kylie Jenner Walks Red Carpet In Bridal Gown; Netizens Call It A 'disaster'

Hollywood's biggest fashion night Met Gala 2022 has kickstarted on a grand note and witnessed some of the entertainment world's biggest personalities gracing the red carpet of the star-studded night. This year's met gala took place in New York City. From Camila Cabello to Cardi B, celebrities made sure that they put their best foot forward.

While various celebrities stunned the fashion police in their unusual outfits, Kylie Jenner made several heads turn after she arrived at the event in a bizarre ruffled wedding gown. Glimpses of Kylie's outfits are doing rounds on social media with netizens taking to their Twitter handles and expressing their thoughts on the same.

Kylie Jenner's Met Gala 2022 look

The 24-year-old is known for her impeccable taste in fashion and is highly praised for her stunning Met Gala looks in the past. But this time, Kylie arrived at the event in a different avatar. The beauty mogul was seen all dolled up in an off-white wedding dress that had a ruffled skirt and a veil to add bling to the look. The veil had a twist as it was attached to a backward baseball hat. The cap was adorned with floral designs. She completed her overall look with a pair of transparent heels.

Here, take a look at her outfit-

Netizens' reactions to Kylie Jenner's Met Gala 2022 outfit

Kylie Jenner's outfit did not go well with most of the users as they took to their Twitter handles and expressed their thoughts on the same. One of the users wrote, "I love Kylie Jenner so much but honey what is that fit #MetGala2022"

Here, take a look-

I love Kylie Jenner so much but honey what is that fit #MetGala2022 — Tess (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) (@tesshalorr) May 3, 2022

Take a look at other netizens' reactions-

Kylie Jenner could of done WAYYYYY better. Come on sis 🥲 #MetGala2022 — ℒ. (@_lesssleee) May 3, 2022

I cannot get over Kylie Jenner’s look. What was she thinking?!? #MetGala2022 — Chlo🖤 (@ChloeHightower2) May 3, 2022

Kylie Jenner is a really DISASTER !!#MetGala2022 #KylieJenner — 𝖑𝖎𝖑𝖔𝖚 𝖇𝖑𝖆𝖈𝚔 (@liloublack96) May 3, 2022

Kylie Jenner looking like she got her #MetGala2022 dress from Davids Bridals 99$ dress sale 🥴 #MetGala — Chayo Schulman (@ChayoLovesYou) May 3, 2022

More about Met Gala 2022

The annual Met Gala benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute and was cancelled a couple of times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's Met Gala theme is 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion', the second instalment of the institution's two-part homage to the history of American fashion. It has begun in full swing with several celebrities like Cardi B, Hillary Clinton, Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and many others gracing the red carpet.

