Met Gala 2022: Kylie Jenner Opens Up On Inspiration Behind Her 'wedding' Dress Look

Met Gala 2022 witnessed some of the notable names of the Hollywood film fraternity putting their best foot forward to adhere to the 'Gilded Glamour' theme of the grand night. The star-studded night took place in New York City. While various celebrities stunned the fashion police in their unusual outfits, Kylie Jenner made several heads turn after she arrived at the event in an unusual ruffled wedding gown.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's outfit became a topic of debate among netizens. Recently, Kylie Jenner opened up about the inspiration behind her wedding dress look for Met Gala 2022.

Kylie Jenner reveals the inspiration behind her wedding outfit at Met gala 2022

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram handle recently and revealed the inspiration behind her apparel. For the gala night, the beauty mogul opted for an off-white wedding dress that had a ruffled skirt and a veil to add bling to the look. The veil had a twist as it was attached to a backward baseball hat. The cap was adorned with floral designs. She completed her overall look with a pair of transparent heels.

Revealing the inspiration behind her outfit, Kylie disclosed that her dress was supposed to be a tribute to the founder of the brand, Virgil Abloh who passed away at the age of 41 in November 2021. She wrote in her post "@off____white 🤍 V virgil and i were supposed to go to the Met together before it got postponed in 2020. to celebrate V tonight and his incredible legacy truly means the world to me. i’m humbled to wear this dress and honor my talented beautiful friend. we felt you tonight Virgil and love you forever ♾ & thank u to the entire @off____white team !!"

Here take a look at Kylie's look-

More about Met Gala 2022

The annual Met Gala benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute and was cancelled frequently owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. A lot of celebrities including Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, Joe Jonas Sophie Turner, Olivia Rodrigo, Kendall Jenner, Cardi B, Hillary Clinton, Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and many others arrived at the event dressed up in extravagant costumes.

Image: Instagram@kyliediscover