This year's Met Gala 2022 did offer a lot to the global audience. From Indian entrepreneur, Natasha Poonawalla's stunning Sabyasachi outfit to Blake Lively's reversible gown, Met gala 2022 did witness a lot of celebrities taking their fashion game a notch higher with their sartorial choices to match the event's theme which is 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion.'

A lot of celebrities including Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor and many others expressed their opinion on the outfits of various stars gracing the red carpet of the Met gala. The latest entry on the list is Samantha Ruth Prabhu who recently took to her social media handle and showered praises on Bridgerton season 2 star Simone Ashley's look for the grand night.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu lauds Simone Ashley's look for Met Gala

On Wednesday, south diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram stories and praised Simone Ashley's 'beautiful' look. Simone Ashley, who is best known for her roles in the Netflix series Sex Education and Bridgerton 2, walked the red carpet of Hollywood's biggest fashion night in a black outfit comprising of a floor-length skirt and a metallic bustier. She completed her look with a slick ponytail.

Simone Ashey's look was praised by the global audience including Samantha, who shared a picture of Ashley's look on her Instagram and also penned a sweet note. The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actor wrote "Brown and Beautiful. #SimoneAshley #Bridgerton." Here take a look at her story-

More about Met Gala 2022

This year's Met Gala saw a lot of well-known celebrities gracing the red carpet including Blake Lively who came to the event with Ryan Reynolds. Morever, Hillary Clinton made her Met Gala come back after 21 years. Apart from them, a lot of celebrities including Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, Joe Jonas Sophie Turner, Olivia Rodrigo, Kendall Jenner, Cardi B, and many others arrived at the event.

Image:Instagram@samantharuthprabhuoffl,simoneasshley