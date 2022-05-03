Met Gala 2022: Lizzo Makes Exclusive Red Carpet Appearance, Sports Flute Worth Millions

The much-awaited star-studded evening Met Gala 2022 has begun in full swing with celebrities like Katy Perry, Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo, Kendall Jenner, Cardi B, and many other well-known faces of the entertainment industry arriving at the event in style. A lot of celebrities managed to take their fashion game a notch higher with their sartorial choices to match this year's theme which is 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion.'

Keeping up with the trajectory, American singer, rapper, and songwriter Lizzo, who just released her new single About Damn Time arrived at the event in a Thom Browne gown, but what garnered all the attention was the rare flute that she carried with her as a statement accessory.

Lizzo Met Gala look

Melissa Viviane Jefferson, popularly known by her stage name Lizzo arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala in a stunning avatar as she was seen donning a hand-embroidered gold and black coat with a black, curve-hugging gown by Thom Browne that had intricate golden coloured detailing on it. She paired her attire with a gold choker necklace and completed the overall look with long black nails.

Lizzo managed to stun everyone with her outfit but what stole the limelight was the signature flute that she carried with her as an accessory piece. On the red carpet, talking about her outfit the renowned singer said "It took 22 thousand hours to make this coat, I'm just so happy to be in it, I feel like a piece of art."

Here, take a look at her outfit-

Celebrities who arrived at Met Gala 2022

This year's Met Gala is quite interesting and fascinating as it witnessed some of the amazing stars raising their fashion quotient with their outfits. Blake Lively graced the event with Ryan Reynolds. Indian businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla who has had a history of attending the 'fashion night' Met Gala 2022, rocked the red carpet in a Sabyasachi outfit. Moreover, Hillary Clinton makes her Met Gala come back after 21 years. Apart from them, a lot of celebrities including Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, Joe Jonas Sophie Turner, and many others arrived at the event.

Image: Instagram@metgalaofficial