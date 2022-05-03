Met Gala 2022: Sophie Turner Flaunts Baby Bump As She Arrives On Red Carpet With Joe Jonas

As the highly-awaited star-studded evening Met Gala 2022 has begun in full swing with several celebrities from various industries gracing the red carpet, the fans witnessed a beautiful moment as they saw parents-to-be Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner arrive at the Met Gala 2022 in style.

The live coverage of the official 2022 Met Gala kickstarted at 6 p.m. E.T. (3:30 a.m. IST), hosted by Vogue India. You can also watch the glimpses of Met Gala on digital platforms including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Met Gala 2022 look

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who are expecting their baby soon, were recently spotted at the star-studded Met Gala 2022 event as they walked on the red carpet together. While Joe Jonas sported a black and white Louis Vuitton jacket, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner left fans amazed by sporting a stunning black gown while flaunting her baby bump. Turner paired her look with stylish red lipstick with soft curls in her hair. On the other hand, Joe Jonas wore a silver chain and snazzy black boots.

Sophie Turner, who's all set to welcome her second baby with singer Joe Jonas, recently spoke about embracing motherhood and how it has helped her to connect more with emotions such as family bonding. In a conversation with The Wrap, Turner stated that the 'concept of family' has made her a 'much more emotional' being, as the empathy has heightened and familial feelings are overflowing. She further added, "It’s made me a better actor for becoming, you know, becoming a mother.” Explaining why motherhood has aided her in becoming a better actor, Sophie said that the only way to hone one's acting skills is "to experience as much life as possible."

The couple who are already parents to a daughter, Willa, is ready to welcome their second child. The two had tied the knot in 2019 twice, technically—first in a surprise ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas and then again in a large, lavish ceremony in Sarrians, France.

Image: AP