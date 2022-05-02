Met Gala 2022 Theme 'In America: An Anthology Of Fashion' Explained: Here's All About It

The biggest star-studded night, Met Gala 2022 is less than 24 hours away and there is already a buzz among the viewers to see how the event will unfold. What started as a midnight supper in 1948, that too not at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, turned out to be one of the biggest celebrity gatherings. The Met Gala, or Met Ball, is the most photographed event in the world and witnesses many major celebrities from various industries gracing the red carpet.

The most exciting part of the entire star-studded event is seeing the guests sport their best outfits as per the event's theme. While many grab eyeballs with their top-notch looks, various celebs go the extra mile and don some elaborated outfits. Over the years, the event has seen some extra-ordinary outfits, including Kim Kardashian's head-to-toe black outfit, Katy Perry's chandelier and hamburger looks, Billy Porter's Egyptian sun god cosplay, Rihanna's arrival as pope, and more. While this year's theme is Gilded Glamour, as per Vogue, as the Gala launches the 'In America: An Anthology Of Fashion' exhibit. Here are the details and an explanation of the Met Gala 2022 theme.

The Met Gala 2022 theme

The theme for the Met Gala this year is 'Glided glamour, white-tie' as per Vogue. The theme, much like every year, comes from the gala's exhibit, which is the second of curator Andrew Bolton's two-part show that explores the roots of American style. This year's exhibit is based on 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion.' The theme is intended to pay homage to American history, especially the Gilded age (1870 to 1900.) It is expected to showcase the lesser-known designers or those who have been forgotten. How the stars will decode the theme and pick their outfits will be the highlight of the event.

The Met Gala 2022 theme explained

Head curator Andrew Bolton opened up about the Met Gala 2022 theme during a chat with Vogue. Bolton revealed that this year's portion of the exhibit features unsung heroes of the American design world. He said, "The stories really reflect the evolution of American style, but they also explore the work of individual tailors, dress-makers, and designers." He further explained, "what's exciting for me is that some of the names will be very familiar to students of fashion, like Charles James, Halston and Oscar de la Renta, but a lot of other names really have been forgotten, overlooked, or relegated into the footnotes of fashion history." So one of the main intentions of the exhibition is to spotlight the talents and contributions of these individuals, and many of them are women," he added.

Last year, Met Gala earned more than $16.4 million for the Met's Costume Institute. The institute launches the annual spring fashion exhibit that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors.

Image: Twitter/@hyunloversclub