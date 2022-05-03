Met Gala 2022: Zendaya To Priyanka Chopra, A-list Stars Who Skipped Red Carpet This Year

With a theme like “Gilded Glamour,” stars are showing their creative sides at the Met Gala 2022 red carpet. The stars strutted on the red carpet with their eye-catchy outfits and unique picks, leaving all fans amazed. However, sadly some of our favorite fashion icons ditched the gala event this year.

Wondering why stars like Zendaya Or Dua Lipa, Priyanka Chopra, and Nick Jonas gave a miss to the Met Gala 2022. We understand some A-listers are just inextricably tied with iconic Met Gala moments. They are known to slay in style and make statements with their sartorial choices. Mentioned below are the stars who missed attending Met Gala this year.

Zendaya

Euphoria star Zendaya left her fans disappointed after she missed Met Gala 2022 red carpet appearance. The star who has a professional lineup had earlier told Extra during an FYC that she would not be present for the fashionable event. “I'm gonna disappoint my fans here, but I will be working. Your girl's gotta work and make some movies. I wish everyone the best. I will be playing tennis," she told then. The actor will be seen playing tennis as part of her next big movie directed by Luca Guadagnino.

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey's reasons for not attending the Met Gala 2022 are similar to Zendaya's. Work commitments have acted as a major obstruction. When asked about Met Gala 2022 on Twitter, Halle tweeted, “I'm not lovelies.. I have to work lol,” with a camera emoji.

Rihanna

The singer who is expecting her first child with rapper ASAP Rocky also missed her red carpet appearance. Rihanna is the shining star, the person worth waiting for, at every Met Gala. But, she somehow still managed to grab headlines by announcing that The Met has paid a tribute to the singing sensation by installing her statue in the museum.

Dua Lipa

Just like this year, even last year as well singer Dua Lipa had missed the Met Gala because of work. The musician is performing at London's O2 Arena tonight, May 2, as part of her Future Nostalgia tour.

Lilly Singh

Lilly Singh who was not part of Met Gala 2022, had made a stunning appearance in 2019. She wore a massive ballroom gown inspired by lilies. Singh went for a large braided ponytail that was adorned with matching flowers.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

One of the adorable couples was badly missed this year on the red carpet. The Met Gala is of utter significance in the life of Nick and Priyanka. The American singer and the Indian star first attended the Met Gala together in 2017 and started dating a year later, in May 2018. The new parents opted to stay on the West Coast, at their LA home, rather than attend the Met Gala in New York City Monday night, to be with their newborn baby.

IMAGE: Instagram/ Z.Coleman96/ExploreLifewithAmbreenKashif