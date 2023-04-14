MET Gala 2023: Everything You Need To Know About The Hosts For The Fashion Event

The MET Gala is one of the biggest fashion events in the world. Organised by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City every year, this year it will be held on May 1. Ahead of the event, the hosts for the gala have been revealed.

Along with Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, who has been hosting and planning the fashion event since 1995, four prominent personalities including Michaela Coel, Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, and Penelope Cruz took on the role of co-chairs. While Coel is well known for her roles in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Chewing Gun, Dua is a pop star who rose to fame with her songs including Don't Star Now and Levitating. It seems like the singer will perform at the event.

On the other hand, Federer is a Tennis player. He has been friends with Wintour since 2005. Meanwhile, Penelope gained fame for her films like Vicky Cristina Barcelona and Vanilla Sky. It is reported that she is chosen as a co-host owing to her long-standing relationship with the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who appointed her as Chanel's ambassador.

More about MET Gala

The theme of the MET Gala this year is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.' It honours the late fashion designer, who passed away in 2019. His status as the "legendary designer" was cemented after becoming Chanel's artistic director. For the unversed, every year the fashion event pays homage to a designer who has made a significant contribution to the field of arts. Though the list of the MET Gala attendees is kept under wraps until a night before the event, it was earlier reported that Alia Bhatt will be attending the event.