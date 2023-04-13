Met Gala 2023: Theme, Date, Who's On The Guest List And More About Fashion's Biggest Event

The MET Gala is organised by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City every year. The gala, also known as Met Ball or Costume Institute Benefit is held on the first Monday of May. This year, the MET Gala 2023 will be held on May 1. From India, Alia Bhatt will be making her debut at the red carpet this year.

What is MET Gala?

The MET Gala is one of the biggest fashion events across the globe. Several A-list celebrities from all walks of life arrive at the event in wacky outfits. Along with paying homage to impactful designers, the gala also seeks to raise money through ticket sales for the exhibition.

What is the MET Gala 2023 theme?

Every year the event seeks to pay homage to a designer who has made significant contribution to the field of arts. The MET Gala 2023 theme is ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’. The prominent designer has his name associated with many brands like Fendi, and Chanel, along with his own brand. The designer passed away in 2019. In an interview with WWD, MET’s curator, Andrew Bolton said, “At its heart, the exhibition will look at the evolution of Karl’s two-dimensional drawings into three-dimensional garments.”

MET Gala 2023 date and time?

This year, the charity ball will be held on Monday, May 1. The red carpet for the gala will be ready for its guests at 5:30 pm and is expected to go on till 8 pm. Each attendee is given a fixed slot for their arrival and time on the red carpet.

Who will be MET Gala 2023 co-chair?

The Gala is chaired by Anna Wintour, whose brainchild the MET Gala actually is. Anna is the editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine and is said to be the most powerful woman in media. This year, along with her the gala will also be co-chaired by Penelope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa.

Who will attend the MET Gala 2023?

The list o the MET Gala attendees is kept under solemn secrecy until a night before the event. However, as per reports Alia Bhatt is expected to attend the gala this year. Previously, Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra also attended the event. It can be anticipated that celebrities associated with Vogue, Chanel, Fendi and Karl Lagerfeld will be attending. Some celebrities who are expected to be at the event are Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Anok Yai and Naomi Campbell among others. Despite reports that she has not been invited this year, Kim Kardashian may be part of the gala.