Mia Goth Joins Marvel Cinematic Universe For Reboot Of Blade, Set For 2024 Release

Mia Goth reportedly has joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ upcoming film Blade. According to a report in Deadline, she will join Mahershala Ali, Delroy Lindo, Aaron Pierre, and Milan Rayas as the cast of the film. Ali will play the titular character of Blade, a half-human, half-vampire who hunts vampires to exact revenge on his late mother. Directed by Yann Demange, the film’s script will be written by Michael Starrbury.

Goth made her feature film debut In 2013's Nymphomaniac. Since then, she has achieved popularity through Ti West's X trilogy of horror films, the final instalment of which, MaXXXine, will feature her as the franchise's star. The English actress also received praise for her parts in films like The Survivalist and Emma. Goth was last seen in the film Infinity Pool, which was released earlier this year.

More about Blade

1998's Blade starred Wesley Snipes as the vampire hunter Eric Brooks/Blade. The actor reprised his role for the next two sequels Blade II and Blade: Trinity, which were released in 2002 and 2004, respectively. Kirk Jones took over the role of Eric Brooks in the brief television series Blade: The Series, which ran for one season in 2006.

In the end, Marvel Studios received the movie rights to the Blade character in 2012 and announced the reboot film as part of the MCU at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. The production of Blade is expected to begin in May this year with its release being slated for Sept. 6, 2024.

In addition to Blade, Mia Goth will be next seen in Ti West's MaXXXine. She is also reportedly in talks to star in Guillermo del Toro's upcoming film Frankenstein.