Shia Labeouf Spills Beans About His & Mia Goth's Newborn's Name; 'I Have A Little Girl...'

Actors Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are currently reaping the joys of parenthood. Earlier, in April the couple welcomed their first child together. Although the two have kept it low-key and hardly shared any details with fans, the news of their baby's arrival spread like wildfire after Shia and Goth were spotted together in Los Angeles with a baby stroller. Months after their newborn's arrival, Shia Labeouf, in an interaction recently, revealed his child's name.

Shia Labeouf reveals his newborn's name

Citing a mail sent to Olivia Wilde, Variety reported that LaBeouf's daughter's name is Isabel. As per the publication, the 36-year-old actor wrote in his email, "I have a little girl, Isabel; she is five months old and just beginning to develop the last half of her laugh; it’s AMAZING. Mia, my wife and I have found each other again and are journeying toward a healthy family with love and mutual respect."

For the unversed, Olivia recently claimed that Shia had been fired from her movie Don’t Worry Darling. Further revealing how her daughter will feel when she learns about Olivia's allegations, Shia added, "Speaking of my daughter, I often think about the news articles she will read when she is literate. And though I owe, and will owe for the rest of my life, I only owe for my actions."

More about Shia Labeouf and Mia Goth

The couple reportedly met on the sets of 'Lars von Trier's NC-17 drama 'Nymphomaniac: Vol. II'. Moreover, Goth also appeared in a music video directed by LaBeouf in 2014. The duo tied the knot with each other in Las Vegas in the year 2016. They had a brief breakup in 2018 and filed for divorce, before quickly rekindling their relationship.

(Image: @ClickySound/Twitter)