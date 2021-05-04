Michael B. Jordan To Star In 'Black Panther' Sequel? Here Is What You Need To Know

Michael B. Jordan has gained a lot of success and critical acclaim for his portrayal of Killmonger in the Marvel film Black Panther. After nearly three years since the film’s release, Marvel Studios has decided to carry it forward with another sequel, which is currently in progress. While it is still unclear about the actors that have been selected to star in the sequel, there have been speculations about Jordan reprising his character in the sequel. Following are more details about Black Panther 2 cast and whether Michael B. Jordan will be a part of it.

Michael B. Jordan to star in Black Panther sequel?

The sudden demise of Black Panther lead star Chadwick Boseman has posed several doubts regarding its demise which has been currently titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There have been various speculations going around about whether the star cast in the sequel would be witnessing a reboot. Amid all the speculations, many fans have been waiting to know whether Michael would be back as Killmonger in the film, given that his character has already been killed off in the previous instalment.

The actor has recently appeared in Sirius XM to promote another film, Without Remorse, where he opened up about the possibility of his return in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. He described the chances as being “2/10” and added that he has a lesser idea about the sequel. He said that while he is not sure about his own return, he was aware that director Ryan Coogler and Marvel have been working on the story that would make “everybody happy and satisfied and honours Chad". While the actor has largely remained silent on the sequel, he has hinted a small possibility of his return.

The sequel of Black Panther had hit a major setback last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the death of Chadwick Boseman last year. He had passed away on August 28 2020 due to colon cancer. Many celebrities, including Michael B. Jordan, had paid tributes to the late actor following his tragic passing. Further details about the Black Panther sequel are now awaited.