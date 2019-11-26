Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones Celebrate 19 Yrs Of Marital Bliss

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are one of the top Hollywood couples. The love birds have stolen millions of hearts across the world with their love on-screen and off-screen. The duo recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary after 19 years of togetherness. The couple has broken multiple stereotypes and has accepted irrespective of their past. The two are often seen posting photographs which are a treat to their fans. They recently shared photographs wishing each other on their social media handles and these photographs have been received well from fans across the world. Many celebrities and fans have also wished the couple in comments.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones shared the silver screen in 2000 for the film Traffic. The film was an American drama film which was directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by Stephen Gaghan. The plot revolves around a conservative judge who was appointed by the President to spearhead America's escalating war against drugs, only to discover that his teenage daughter is a crack addict. Two DEA agents protect an informant. A jailed drug baron's wife attempts to carry on the family business. Fans are waiting for the couple to share the silver screen once again.

More about the power couple

The power couple met in the year 1998 at the Deauville Film Festival, and earlier in 2019 Michael shared a snap of the pair enjoying drinks that very same night. Despite their 25-years gap, the pair married on 18 November 2000 and their son Dylan was born three months later.

