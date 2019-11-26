Conman Films Of Hollywood Origin That Are A Must-watch For Every Movie Buff

Hollywood films are known for their fresh and innovative content. There have been a number of Hollywood films that were based on robbery, theft, and cheating. Here are five films which were based on conmen and their adventures.

Best Hollywood conman films to watch:

1. The Sting (1973)

The Sting is a film that involves two men coming together to pull off a con. The film was a thriller with a dash of comedy. The film stars actors like Paul Newman, Robert Redford, and Robert Shaw in pivotal roles. The Sting was directed by George Roy Hill and written by David S. Ward.

2. House of Games (1987)

House Of Games was a film that revolved around a gambler who has come across a number of stings scams and conmen. The film stars actors like Lindsay Crouse, Joe Mantegna, and Mike Nussbaum in pivotal roles. The film was written and directed by David Mamet. It was a well-received film amongst the audience.

3. Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Catch Me If You Can is a 2002 film that was loved by the audience and critics alike. The film revolved around a man who conned FBI agents and many others. The film was directed by the iconic director Steven Spielberg. Catch Me If You Can features actors like Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks in pivotal roles. The film was rated well by most critics.

4. Matchstick Men (2003)

Matchstick Men is about a phobic con artist and his friend who are constantly trying to con someone or the other. The film was directed by Ridley Scott. It stars actors like Nicolas Cage, Alison Lohman, and Sam Rockwell. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.3/10.

5. The Hustle (2019)

The Hustle revolved around two con women who come together to pull off a con. The film stars actors like Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson, and Alex Sharp in pivotal roles. The Hustle was directed by Chris Addison. The film was loved by the audience for mainly the performances.

