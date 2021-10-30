Michael Douglas Shares Throwback Picture From 'Ant-Man' Sets With His Longtime Stuntman

Actor Michael Douglas made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as a scientist and former hero Hank Pym in the 2015 action-adventure superhero flick Ant-Man. Following the success of the film, the actor made appearances in several MCU movies as Pym. Although it has been over five years since the film, the actor dug out an old memory from his archive and uploaded it on social media by sharing an image with his stuntman from the sets of the Ant-Man film.

Douglas essayed the role of Hank Pym who discovered the Pym Particles and further used them in the Ant-Man suit. Along with his wife Janet Van Dyne, played by Michelle Pfeiffer, the duo went across the 20th century. saved the day through their superpowers. His superhero stints come to an end when he loses his wife while deactivating a missile headed towards America.

Michael Douglas shares picture with his stuntman

Taking to his Instagram, the 77-year-old shared a throwback picture with his longtime stuntman Michael Runyard from the sets of the 2015 superhero movie Ant-Man. In the picture, the duo, who hold an uncanny appearance with each other, was seen dressed in a brown suit. The shot is from the climax of the movie where a heist is carried out in Pym Tech. The suit also features the bullet hole where Darren Cross shot him. In the caption, Douglas raised a toast to his 30-year-long friendship with his stuntman Michael Runyard. He wrote,

''#TBT Seeing double on the set of #AntMan back in October 2014! Pictured with Michael Runyard, who has been my stuntman and friend for over 30 years! Wow! @antmanofficial @marvelstudios''

Michael Runyard has worked with Douglas in several movies namely Basic Instinct and A Perfect Murder as well as for his MCU appearances over the years. While the actor is set to make his return in the upcoming third installment of the Ant-Man series tilted Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it is still not known whether Runyard will join Douglas as his stuntman.

Ant-Man 3 also features Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, Jonathan Majors and more. It is set to release on July 28 in 2023.

Image: AP