Bill Murray Hints That He Is Part Of Marvel's ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’

Bill Murray has hinted at his entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans may witness the actor appear in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. During the promotion of Wes Anderson’s film The French Dispatch, Murray disclosed that he recently made a Marvel movie. As per an interview published by German outlet FAZ, the 71-year-old seemed to have regretted spilling the secret and further noted he probably won't delve into further details.

He went on to explain that although the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn't a 'normal thing' for him, Ant-Man director Peyton Reed charmed his way into convincing the actor. According to Variety, Bill noted that many were 'quite surprised' about the project. However, his fondness for the director, who he described as 'funny and humble' made him clear about taking on the role.

Bill Murray to appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Although Bill refrained from mentioning Reed's name directly, he cited the director's Bring It On movie as a 'damn good' flick, making it a secondary reason for him to come aboard the superhero flick. Billy says that now he has 'at least tried out what it’s like to shoot a Marvel movie', maintaining that he doesn't want a second time experience.

Meanwhile, The French Dispatch marked its release in the united states on October 22, 2021. The comedy-drama also starred Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri among others.

More about Marvel's upcoming Ant-Man movie

The film, which comes as a sequel to the 2015 Ant-Man and 2018 Ant-Man and the Wasp, stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne in leading roles. Marking MCU's 33rd film, it also stars Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, and Jonathan Majors in pivotal roles. It has been bankrolled by Marvel Studios, while Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures will be distributing it. With a screenplay by Jeff Loveness, the film is expected to continue shooting till the end of next year. The film will mark its premiere in the United States on July 28, 2023, as part of Phase Four of the MCU.

(IMAGE: AP)