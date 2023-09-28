Michael Gambon, Known For Harry Potter Role As Dumbledore, Dies Aged 82

Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon has passed away at the age of 82. The announcement of his passing came from his grieving family, who revealed that he'd died due to a 'bout of pneumonia'. "We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside," his family said in the statement.

Born in Dublin, Gambon was known to many for his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight Harry Potter films. He was cast as the much-loved Dumbledore after the death of his predecessor, Richard Harris, in 2002.

Gambon once acknowledged not having read any of JK Rowling's best-selling books, arguing that it was safer to follow the script rather than be too influenced by the books. That didn't prevent him from embodying the spirit of Professor Dumbledore, the powerful wizard who fought against evil to protect his students.

Although the Potter role raised Gambon's international profile and introduced him to a new generation of fans, he had long been recognised as one of Britain's leading actors. His work spanned TV, theatre and radio, and he starred in dozens of films from Gosford Park to The King's Speech and the animated family movie Paddington.

Gambom worked in TV, film, theatre and radio over his five-decade career. He was knighted for services to the entertainment industry in 1998. In 1963 he got his first big break with a minor role in Hamlet, the National Theatre Company's opening production, under the directorship of the legendary Laurence Olivier. Later, he made his theatre debut in 1965 with Stuart Burge-directed Othello. No matter what role he took on in a career that lasted more than five decades, Gambon was always instantly recognisable by the deep and drawling tones of his voice. Gambon soon became a distinguished stage actor and received critical acclaim for his leading performance in Life of Galileo directed by John Dexter. He was frequently nominated for awards and won the Laurence Olivier Award three times and the Critics' Circle Theatre Awards twice.

A multi-talented actor, Gambon was also the recipient of four coveted British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards for his television work -- first for his role in 1986's The Singing Detective, then for 1999's Wives and Daughters, then for 2000’s exquisite telepic Longitude and the following year for Perfect Strangers.

Gambon retired from the stage in 2015 after struggling to remember his lines in front of an audience due to his advancing age. He once told the Sunday Times Magazine: "It's a horrible thing to admit, but I can't do it. It breaks my heart."

The actor was always protective when it came to his private life. He married Anne Miller and they had one son, Fergus. He later had two sons with set designer Philippa Hart.

