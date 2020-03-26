Michael Jackson 'predicted' Coronavirus-like Pandemic Would Wipe Out Humanity

Late King of Pop Michael Jackson had already predicted a coronavirus-like global pandemic that would wipe out a part of the human race and it was the same reason why he wore a facemask despite being mocked. The recent revelations have been made by Jackson’s ex-bodyguard, Matt Fiddes who had worked with the singer for over a decade. Fiddes spoke as the deadly coronavirus outbreak continues to tighten its grip around the world and has already claimed over 21,000 lives as of March 26.

According to reports, Fiddes said that Jackson knew that a natural disaster was “always there”. The singer’s ex-bodyguard further added that he was “very aware” that humanity could be wiped out any time due to a “germ that could spread”. Fiddes elaborated that it was this reason, why Jackson would go through four countries in one day sometimes and was on aeroplanes all the time.

Moreover, Fiddes reportedly even recalled that when he had jokingly asked the singer to not wear a facemask because he was embarrassed about being clicked with him when he was wearing it, Jackson would reply “Matt I can’t get ill, I can’t let my fans down”. The singer who passed away back in 2009 at the age of 50 used to say that he has many concerts lined up and he was on the earth “for a reason” and he must not damage his voice.

What would Jackson say now?

According to reports, Fiddes thinks that if Jackson was alive during this time as the world leaders have united against the pandemic, he would have said ‘that’s it. I told you so’. According to Fiddes after that, the pop-star would be “moaning” that no one is listening to him because when he used to mention about a germ and its infection, people failed to take him seriously. Reportedly Jackson was called “Wacko Jacko” for mentioning such “stuff”. Fiddes even remembered Jackson as someone “super intelligent” and added that he “knew him”.

The coronavirus which originated in China in December 2019 has now claimed over 21,295 lives worldwide as of March 26. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 198 countries and has infected at least 471,464 people. Out of the total infections, 114,642 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries, and the economy is struggling.

(With agency inputs)

