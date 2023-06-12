Michael Shannon Calls The Flash Role 'not Satisfying': It Was Not In-depth...

Hollywood star Michael Shannon recently expressed that he was dissatisfied coming back as General Zod in The Flash. Shannon is reprising his role as General Zod more than 10 years after the release of Man of Steel (2013). Shannon also spoke about his frustration with films focusing on the multiverse.

Speaking with Collider, Shannon said that he feels multiverse movies are like ‘somebody playing with action figures'. He added that his character wasn’t an ‘in-depth character study situation’ in The Flash when compared to Man of Steel. The Boardwalk Empire actor also stated that Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen was the central character, and he was merely there ‘to present a challenge’ for him.

(Michael Shannon as General Zod in a still from The Flash trailer | Image: dctheflash/Twitter)

These multiverse movies are like somebody playing with action figures,” said Shannon. “It’s like, ‘Here’s this person. Here’s that person. And they’re fighting!" It’s not quite the in-depth character study situation that I honestly felt Man of Steel was,” concluded the George and Tammy actor.

Michael Shannon took Zack Snyder’s blessing before reprising his role

Shannon also revealed that he was confused about being part of The Flash. At the end of Man of Steel, Superman is forced to kill General Zod, which ends his character’s journey. However, with The Flash changing the timeline, General Zod returns to Earth once again to invade it. In this reality, however, Superman never came to be.

(Michael Shannon will be seen as General Zod more than ten years after his initial appearance | Image: dctheflash/Twitter)

The Iceman star said that despite the circumstances, he still went to Zack Snyder for his blessings for his role. He also told The Flash director Andy Muschietti that he would have to speak with Snyder before taking on the role. He concluded that Snyder was understanding, and he went on to star in the film. The Flash releases on June 16, 2023.