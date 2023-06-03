How Ezra Miller Starrer The Flash Departs From Flashpoint Storyline In DC Comics

The Flash is currently rushing towards a massive theatrical release. DC Studios co-head James Gunn, who recently saw the success of his Marvel Cinematic Universe magnum opus Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, has praised The Flash. The DCU film has even received great appreciation from none other than Tom Cruise.

With Ezra Miller appearing as the Scarlet Speedster once again, The Flash is expected to break a lot of new ground for the DC Universe. It is partially based on the Flash: Flashpoint event in DC Comics, which ushered the New 52 continuity and the concept of Prime Earth following a reboot. The 2011 event, penned by Geoff Johns, holds the key to how events in The Flash might transpire.

(A poster for The Flash, showcasing Barry Allen, Supergirl, and two versions of Batman | Image: feditax/Twitter)

The Flash's world is reversed in The Flashpoint Paradox

In the series, The Flash (Barry Allen) finds himself in a completely new timeline. While the villain Captain Cold is a celebrated hero in his city, there is no sign of Superman or The Justice League. He eventually runs into Batman, who is Bruce’s father Thomas Wayne. After helping Barry Allen get his speed back, Batman explains how things went south between Aquaman and Wonder Woman, which started a war that could potentially end the world.

At the same time, Flash ran into the likes of Cyborg, and Superman (who had not been able to experience the full extent of his powers due to being held captive). While these events are unfolding, Barry Allen’s archnemesis, Reverse Flash (Eobard Thawne) reveals to the Flash that he himself is the cause of this timeline, as he went back in time to save his mother. In the grand conclusion, The Flash manages to restore the timeline once again by stopping the version of himself who went back in time to save his mother. The storyline was also explored in the animated film, Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox.

(A poster for Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, featuring Aquaman, Batman, Cyborg, Wonder Woman and The Flash | Image: WB/DC Comics)

How The Flash might be different?

Gauging from all the trailers which have been released for The Flash so far, it’s safe to say that the Ezra Miller starrer film is inspired by Flashpoint. However, several elements from its story seem to have been changed. Barry Allen finds himself in the alternate universe in The Flash trailers, but he finds a variant of himself as well.

Instead of Thomas Wayne having the Batman mantle, Michael Keaton will be played the Batman of the Flashpoint universe. Most interestingly, Sasha Calle’s Supergirl is the Kryptonian found hidden away by the government. If that’s not enough, Michael Shannon is returning as General Zod more than a decade after the release of Man of Steel (2013).

(A still from The Flash trailer featuring Ezra Miller's Barry Allen and Sasha Calle's Supergirl | Image: theflash/Twitter)

There is a lot that The Flash is aiming to do differently. It’s also noteworthy that most characters introduced, with the exception of Supergirl, are based in the DCU alone. This is perhaps due to the fact that The Flash will reset the DC Universe much in the same way Geoff Johns’ Flashpoint did.