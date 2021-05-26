Michelle Obama, Kerry Washington & More Honour George Floyd On His First Death Anniversary

It has been a year since George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis, Minnesota by former police officer Derek Chauvin. Yesterday marked his first death anniversary. After his death, worldwide movement and social unrest started against systematic racism in the world. On the first death anniversary of George Floyd, various celebrities like Michelle Obama, Kerry Washington among others took to their social media handles and honoured George Floyd on his first death anniversary.

Celebrities remember George Floyd on his first death anniversary

Celebrities like Michelle Obama, Kerry Washington, Jimmy Kimmel took to their social media handles and remembered the incident while paying their respects. Michelle Obama took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video of George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna. In the video, she is seen expressing how her daddy changed the world. She also shared a long heartfelt caption along with the post.

In the caption, Michelle Obama recalled the “horrifying 9 minutes and 29 seconds” which shook the whole world. She shared, “But today, I can’t help but think of this clip of George’s daughter, Gianna. This was not just a national tragedy, but a human one. This little girl lost her father. And every time I watch this video, I see someone who loved her dad, who’s been forced to grow up a lot faster, and who probably had a lot of moments this past year that weren’t quite as joyful as this one.”

Michelle Obama

Kerry Washington also took to her Instagram handle and shared a post on George Floyd's death anniversary. She talked about how people can continue honouring George FLoys and how the issue of social injustice is a continuous journey. She mentioned, "Black Lives have never NOT mattered. I pray for a world where we all matter to each other all the time and forever more. Can’t stop, wont stop. Justice is not a fad,". Oprah Winfrey also shared a post on her Instagram and wrote, “A year ago today we didn’t know his name, but now it’s forever etched in our consciousness: George Floyd," Former president of the United States Barack Obama also shared a post on his Instagram and wrote, George Floyd was murdered one year ago today. Since then, hundreds more Americans have died in encounters with police—parents, sons, daughters, friends taken from us far too soon. But the last year has also given us reasons to hope.” Here is a look at some more tributes by celebrities across the world on George Floyd's death anniversary.

Kerry Washington

Barack Obama

Oprah Winfrey

President Joe Biden

It’s been one year since George Floyd was murdered. In that time, George’s family has shown extraordinary courage. Last month’s conviction was a step towards justice – but we cannot stop there.



We face an inflection point. We have to act. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 25, 2021

Uzo Aduba

From tragedy

Love must prevail

Our cry

Your tragedy

Demands CHANGE #GeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/SijutZkXU6 — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) May 25, 2021

Emmanuel Acho

One year ago today, George Floyd was murdered. His death catapulted America into necessary accountability.



We’ve made progress. But there is still so much work left to be done. Keep talking, keep sharing, keep listening, keep loving. Never get tired of doing good. — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) May 25, 2021

Jimmy Kimmel

A year after the murder of George Floyd, we have done little to stop it from happening again. Please support these organizations and their work to bring equal justice to all. @NAACP @GFMFoundation @BlackVisionsMN — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 25, 2021

George Floyd, an African American man was killed by former police officer Derek Chauvin last year. Earlier this year, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He faces up to 10 years in prison for second-degree murder, 25 years for third-degree murder and 10 years for manslaughter. He will be sentenced next month on June 25.

