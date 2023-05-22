Michelle Yeoh, Brie Larson Show Their Wild Dance Moves At Cannes After Party | Watch

Michelle Yeoh and Brie Larson attended the Kering Women in Motion Dinner at Cannes on Sunday night (May 21). Now, a video of the two actresses grooving on the dance floor has surfaced online. The Marvel star took to her Twitter handle to share the video and wrote, “Dancing with THE QUEEN Michelle Yeoh at the Women in Motion Dinner.”

In the clip, Michelle and Brie could be seen standing up on their chairs and dancing without a care in the world. While Michelle wore a black strapless gown to the event, Brie stunned in a printed dress with a black cape. The two were synchronising their dance steps as they got into the groove. Many pointed out how they went wild dancing their hearts out. Watch the video here.

This is not their first stint at the Cannes Film Festival. The Everything Everywhere All At Once star admitted that her first experience, which was 23 years ago, was "overwhelming" since she was under pressure to make sure that people would enjoy her movie. In addition, Michelle and Brie have both spoken out in favour of minorities and women in the business.

Michelle Yeoh on Asian representation in Hollywood

After the recent achievements of Asian films, directors, and actors, Michelle Yeoh is optimistic about the future of Asian performers in the movie industry. Yeoh discussed her 2000 film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon during her presence at the Women in Motion event. She said that Hollywood was not ready to recognise and respect Asian actors and ability back then.

In addition to the Academy Award, Michelle also won the Spirit Award, Golden Globe and SAG Award in this year’s award season. While accepting the Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards, the actress talked about never giving up on her dreams and said, "For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that dreams dream big and dreams do come true, and ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime. Never give up."