Michelle Yeoh Says Everything Everywhere Wouldn't Win Oscar 10 Years Ago; Here's Why

Michelle Yeoh scored her first Oscar win in the Best Actress category at the Academy Awards 2023. She won the award for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. While the film turned out to be the biggest release of the year 2022, Michelle Yeoh thinks that had the film been made 5 to 10 years ago, it would not have made the cut for the Oscars nomination.

The star spoke appeared on the KERING Talk’s Women in Motion and spoke about the progressive nature of the entertainment industry today. She compared it with how things used to be and said that if the film had been released five to ten years ago, it would not have earned an Oscar nomination. She further said that the film would have been perceived for its martial art performances, comedy, and sci-fi elements, and not what sets it apart.

“In the normal way, would Everything Everywhere All at Once have been nominated? Chances are no,” said Michelle Yeoh. “If you’re talking about 5 to 10 years ago, this movie would be like, ‘It’s a comedy, it’s science fiction, it has kung fu.’ It doesn’t fit the box.” concluded the actress. She also spoke about how the industry itself is revamping.

“But now, it’s like, everybody is revamping the way they look, revamping the way they think, and also they’re also inviting new members, visionaries, people who think differently. And that’s the only way we can make out industry improve”. The star also spoke about whether there will be a sequel to Everything Everywhere All at Once. She said that even if there is a sequel, it would feature the same things that the first film does.

Michelle Yeoh says the Oscars weren't ready to nominate an Asian actress in 2001 despite acclaim for her "Crouching Tiger" performance. She doubts "Everything Everywhere" would've been an Oscars success even five years ago.@KeringGroup #Cannes pic.twitter.com/IyhG1hrxfy — Variety (@Variety) May 21, 2023

Everything Everywhere All at Once at Oscars

Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and the Daniels won big at the Oscars. While Michelle Yeoh scored the Best Actress accolade, Ke Huy Quan scored the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category. Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu were both nominated in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category, which the former won. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert received Best Director, Best Picture, Best Screenplay and Best Film Editing as well. Everything Everywhere All at Once scored 11 nominations at the Oscars, out of which it won 7 awards.