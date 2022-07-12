Mickey Rourke Calls Tom Cruise 'irrelevant'; 'no Respect For His Roles'

Actor Mickey Rourke, popularly known for his roles in The Wrestler and Iron Man 2, termed Tom Cruise 'irrelevant', stating that he has 'no respect' for the roles he chooses in films. Tom Cruise was last seen in Top Gun: Maverick, which recently entered the billion-dollar club at the global box office, therefore becoming the second highest-grossing film worldwide since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and also the highest-grossing film in Tom Cruise's career.

Mickey Rourke calls Tom Cruise 'irrelevant'

On Tuesday, Iron Man 2 actor Mickey Rourke criticized Tom Cruise for the roles he chooses in films, stating that the latter has been doing the same things for the past 35 years. In an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Rourke was asked by the host what he felt about the Mission Impossible actor starring in Top Gun: Maverick to which he said, "That doesn’t mean sh** to me. The guy’s been doing the same effing part for 35 years. I got no respect for that".

Continuing his part, Mickey said that he doesn't care about money and power, he cares about when he watched Al Pacino's work and Chris Walken and De Niro’s early work and Richard Harris’s work and Ray Winstone’s work. He further noted, "That’s the kind of actor I want to be like. Monty Clift and Brando back in the day." When asked if he didn’t consider Tom a good actor, he replied, "I think he’s irrelevant, in my world."

More about Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise reprised the role of Pete Maverick in the film, a sequel to his 1986 hit Top Gun. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick confronts the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears in the film, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it.

Directed by Joe Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick is written by Peter Craig, Justin Marks and Eric Warren. Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first movie with the late American film producer, Don Simpson, also produced the sequel with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison. The film stars Tom Cruise as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, alongside Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer.

(Image: @mickey_rourke_/@tomcruise/Instagram)