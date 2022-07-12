Shark Tank's Aman Gupta Shares His Fan Moment With Tom Cruise At Wimbledon 2022; See Post

Shark Tank's Aman Gupta is currently on cloud nine after he recently got an opportunity to meet Tom Cruise in London. The two stars were amongst those many celebs who witnessed the final of the men's singles of the Wimbledon tennis championship on Sunday.

After meeting his favourite celeb, the boAt co-founder took to his social media handle and shared a glimpse of his 'fan moment' with Tom Cruise. Along with the photo, Aman also penned a heartfelt note expressing his happiness after meeting Cruise. Moreover, he also revealed his 'all-time favourite movie' of the Mission Impossible star.

Aman Gupta shares a pic with Tom Cruise from Wimbledon 2022

On Tuesday, Aman Gupta took to his Instagram handle and shared a pic with actor Tom Cruise. In the photo, the 40-year- old entrepreneur flaunted his dazzling smile as he posed with Cruise for a selfie. The Selfie saw Cruise donning a white shirt, blue tie, and matching suit and pants. Both the stars were also seen wearing uber-cool sunglasses.

Sharing the photo, the Shark Tank judge wrote in the caption, "Fan moment for me meeting the legend @tomcruise

Jerry Maguire is my all time favourite movie and I couldn’t resist telling him that. "

Here, take a look at the post:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans jumped into the comments section. One of the users wrote, "Woah! You made an impossible mission - POSSIBLE! Crazyyy " another wrote, "Two favourites in a frame " while the other user wrote, "One day when I meet you, I shall not resist telling you that you are my favorite shark."

For the unversed, apart from Tom Cruise and Aman Gupta, other celebs who attended Wimbledon 2022 include Kate Winslet, Tom Hiddleston, Andrew Garfield, Jason Statham, Kate Middleton, Rebel Wilson, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and many others.

IMAGE: Twitter@amangupta0303/AP