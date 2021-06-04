Last Updated:

Mike Posner Completes His Trek To The Top Of Mount Everest, Pledges To Donate $250K

Months after announcing his trip to Mount Everest Summit, Mike Posner has confirmed that he had completed the massive task. Read the details below.

Mike Posner

Image: Mike Posner's Instagram


Singer Mike Posner has succeeded in reaching the Mount Everest Summit. The artist had announced his plan to climb the summit in association with Detroit Justice Centre on March 30, 2021. He told his fans that his climb would not be about himself but to raise money for the Detroit Justice Centre. 

On June 1, 2021, he confirmed that he had succeeded in his mission. He tweeted, "This morning at 4:35 am, Dawa Chirring Sherpa, Jon Kedrowski, Dawa Dorje Sherpa and Mike Posner summited Mt Everest. That’s what I call a sunrise. We are now back at camp 2 but not out of the woods until we descend to base camp tomorrow am. Please keep us in your prayers."

The singer shared a video from the top of the mountain and showed off a beautiful view of the sunrise. "Now that’s what I call a sunrise. This was hard. I’m exhausted beyond any point of exhaustion I could’ve conceived of before. Taking some time for me but will share some more memories with you once I’ve had time to process it all", he updated his fans on June 4, 2021.  In the thread, he also said that he was excited to return to the United States of America and visit Detroit, Michigan where the Detroit Justice Centre is based. e asked his followers to donate money on a GoFundMe page where he plans to raise $250,000 for the charitable organisation.

Mike Posner completes his trek to the top of Mount Everest

The Grammy-winning artist was met with responses of support and affection. His fans said that they appreciated and respected his motive. They even said that they were proud of him and were praying for him. Many called his work inspirational and said that they were hoping for him to descend safely. His comment section was flooded with congratulatory tweets by his fans.

The singer had announced the news that he would be taking up the massive task on March 30, 2021. He announced that the initiative would be to raise money for the Detroit Justice Centre. According to a report by Billboard, the trek had been planned for many years. Posner had devoted most of last year towards intensive physical training for taking on the trip to Mount Everest. 

Mike Posner announces trip to Mount Everest

  • Image: Mike Posner's Instagram

