Miley Cyrus Feels 'honoured' To Join Taylor Swift & Lady Gaga To Reach 1 Billion Streams

On April 5, 2021, popstar, Miley Cyrus took to her official Instagram handle and revealed that she has joined Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga in reaching one billion album streams for her latest LP Plastic Hearts on the music app, Spotify. She shared a pair of pictures featuring herself and penned a long caption informing her fans and followers about the big news. In the caption, she said that she feels ‘honoured’ that she is one of the three female artists and further expressed her love and appreciation for her fans and followers.

Miley Cyrus: "Proud to be in the company of Taylor Swift & Lady Gaga"

In the pictures, Miley can be seen donning vibrant outfits. The second picture is a collage of herself performing on the stage. The first collage picture is a throwback picture, while the second one is still from the recent performances. As for the caption, the pop star wrote, “I am honoured to say I am now 1 of 3 female artists spanning over the last 3 decades to have an album reach 1 billion streams on @spotify”. She continued, “Proud to be in the company of @taylorswift & @ladygaga. Love and appreciation to everyone who has been listening to ‘#PlasticHearts’ & supporting my life’s purpose from the beginning!”.

Miley concluded her note, “Music is an essential part of my existence. I can’t thank you enough for making my dreams a reality. Swipe to see “How it started VS How it’s going’ by the legendary @therealmickrock”. As soon as Miley shared the news, many of her friends from the entertainment industry and fans rushed to congratulate her and drop heartfelt wishes. Allison Hagendorf commented, “Hell. Yes!” with several signs of the horns emoticon. The official team of Spotify wrote, “You rock our world a billion times over”. Vanessa Hudgens commented, “Proud of u bby” with a red heart.

Many of her fans, too, dropped positive comments. A fan called her the ‘queen of her generation'. Another one wrote, “We’re so proud of you & I hope you know it, we love you” with a red heart. A netizen commented, “WELL DESERVED u are an icon love” with a heart.

Miley’s Plastic Hearts was released in November 2020. It is the seventh studio album by the singer. The song also includes guest vocals by Billy Idol, Dua Lipa, Joan Jett and Stevie Nicks. Most of the album was bankrolled by Andrew Watt and Louis Bell in collaboration with Mark Ronson. Meanwhile, the list of popular Taylor Swift's songs includes Fearless, Teardrops on My Guitar, You Belong with Me, Bad Blood, Folklore and many others, while Lady Gaga’s popular songs are Stupid Love, Rain On Me, Bad Romance, Sour Candy and many more.

Image Source: Miley Cyrus' Instagram/ Taylor Swift IG/ Lady Gaga IG

