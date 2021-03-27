Miley Cyrus, Priyanka Chopra And More Hollywood Stars Who Won Over Social Media This Week

In the day and age of social media, all the buzz related to Hollywood stars can be found in their Instagram and Twitter handles. From beautiful vacation pictures to sharing the most intimate moments of their lives, celebrities always keep their fans posted with their social media updates. Check out some of the most interesting Instagram/Twitter posts of the week.

Top Instagram/Twitter post of the week

Marvel Studios postpones the release of Black Widow

Marvel Studios announced through their Instagram account the postponed dates of the upcoming film Black Widow, which features Scarlett Johansson in the lead role. The movie was supposed to release in 2020 but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Yet again the makers have taken the decision to push the release to July 9 instead of May 7.

Miley Cyrus celebrates 15 years of Hannah Montana

Popstar Miley Cyrus took to Instagram and celebrated the 15th anniversary of her show Hannah Montana. She posted a photo of a handwritten letter she had written to her on-screen character Hannah. Miley also shared photos from the anniversary party.

Priyanka Chopra’s NY restaurant opens for customers

Our very own Priyanka Chopra’s Indian restaurant in New York, Sona, opened its doors for the public on Friday. The Quantico star took to her Instagram and announced the opening along with gorgeous pictures of the restaurant. She is not present for the event in New York and she wrote that she feels devastated about it.

James Gunn drops the trailer of Suicide Squad 2

DC fans were in for a treat this week as director James Gunn released the trailer of the upcoming movie The Suicide Squad 2 in his Twitter handle. He warned his audience of adult language and gore and expressed his anticipation for the release of the movie. The film stars Margot Robbie, John Cena and Idris Elba in pivotal roles and is set to release on August 6 2021.

Our first trailer. Warning: gore & adult language & supervillains & adventure & heart. Can't wait to see it in a theater with all of you on August 6. #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/HdqlGVP0lB — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 26, 2021

Ashley Tisdale announces the birth of a baby girl

High School Musical actress Ashley Tisdale took to her Instagram handle and announced the birth of her daughter. She shared a black and white photo of the baby’s hands holding onto Ashley’s fingers. She also shared the name of her daughter, Jupiter Irish French.

Jennifer Aniston pens down a heartfelt note for Gloria Steinem

Popular actress Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram account saw a flood of emotions from her fans as she wrote a beautiful note for American journalist Gloria Steinem on her birthday. Jennifer expressed her gratitude and said that Gloria has shaped her and many other women throughout their lives. She also expressed her love with a beautiful video of them together.

Kim Kardashian posts first photo dump from vacation

Popular Hollywood diva Kim Kardashian seems to have coped with her split with husband Kanye West. She posted a series of photos on her Instagram with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. The ladies seem to enjoy the beaches and the sea in a tropical paradise. The photos also featured her daughter North West.

Nick Jonas shares a BTS video from Spaceman

Singer Nick Jonas took to his Instagram account and posted a behind the scene video from the sets of Spaceman. He can be seen passionately singing in the video. The music video revolves around the story of a man stuck in an alien world as he remembers his beloved and of course the lover’s role is played by Priyanka Chopra.

Dwayne Johnson announces Pierce Brosnan’s casting as Dr. Fate

Actor Dwayne Johnson will be seen soon in the DC movie, Black Adam essaying the titular role. Recently he announced the casting of Pierce Brosnan for the role of Dr Fate. The movie also features Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

Jason Bateman mourns the death of Jessica Walter

Actor Jason Bateman posted a heartfelt message on Twitter and mourned the death of actress Jessica Walter. Bateman played the role of Jessica’s son in the TV show Arrested Development. Jessica Walter died on Wednesday at the age of 80.

R. I. P. Jessica Walter. What an incredible career, filled with amazing performances. I will forever remember my time with her, watching her bring Lucille Bluth to life. She was one of a kind. All my love and thoughts to her family. — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) March 25, 2021

Image source: Miley Cyrus and Priyanka Chopra's Instagram