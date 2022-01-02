Miley Cyrus Responds Like A Boss On Wardrobe Malfunction; Says “I Loved Every Second!”

Popstar Miley Cyrus celebrated New Year's Eve 2022 as she teamed up with Pete Davidson for NBC Live's Miley's New Year's Eve Party on Friday. The singer was seen performing on the stage when her silver crop top slid off, forcing her to rush backstage to change her outfit.

Miley Cyrus responds to the wardrobe malfunction

Responding to the same, Miley took to her Twitter handle and opened up about the wardrobe malfunction that has everyone buzzing. In no time, the video of the incident went viral. Soon after her performance, a tweet declared Cyrus to be 'suffering' from the incident, to which one of her fans objected by tweeting, "She didn't suffer". The user-added, "Girl didn't miss a beat or skip a t** and STILL delivered."

The singer on the other hand caught wind of the overwhelming support and retweeted it. Addressing the problem herself, Miley wrote, "Absolutely not! The entire night was pure JOY! I loved every second!" with a black heart emoticon.

Absolutely not! The entire night was pure JOY! I loved every second! 🖤 https://t.co/FVKiCaGECD — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 1, 2022

Miley Cyrus skilfully handles wardrobe malfunction

The Wrecking Ball star had just started singing Party In The USA when her top fell off, the singer quickly turned her back from the camera and audience and put on a red blazer as she continued her performance. As she continued the singer joked and changed her lyrics to, "Everybody's definitely looking at me now. I'm still in the most clothes that I've ever worn on stage."

We know its Miley when she loses her top on Live. #MileysNewYearsEveParty pic.twitter.com/c4t3ewkVUc — Miley Central (@MileyCentraI) January 1, 2022

Screw CNN, Miley, Pete Davidson and Brandi Carlile killed it tonight #MileysNewYearsEveParty pic.twitter.com/v4SvByVcPz — Walter Crankykite (@crankykite) January 1, 2022

As per Insider, as the show ended Miley wished all the viewers and said, "That resilience shouldn't end here. Let's bring that into the new year with us. We've all learned how to expect the unexpected, and rather than see it as a problem, let's see it as an opportunity. I wish everyone here in Miami and everyone watching from home a happy and healthy 2022."

Later, the singer's co-host, Pete had the present audience in stitches as he demonstrated how would help Cyrus feel at ease about the potentially embarrassing situation. The duo, however, kept the party going all night with several funny banter and pre-recorded comedy videos.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, On December 1, 2021, Forbes took to Twitter and announced the names of Forbes under 30 Class of 2022. Cyrus made it to the list and shared her reaction as she wrote, "FORBES 30 UNDER 30. I turned 29 last week. It was now or never. Thank you for the honour. @Forbes @happyhippiefdn @gucci." She also shared a being the scene video of her shoot, in the video she could be heard saying, "Songwriting is the greatest joy that I have in my life. It’s my favourite element of what I do. Taking it in and being grateful every day for the fact that I write songs for a living because a lot of people write songs and it doesn’t get to be what keeps their lights on and for me to be able to be one of those people, I never forget how lucky I am," she said.

Image: Instagram/@mileycyrus