Miley Cyrus Thanks Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner For Naming Their Daughter 'Hannah Montana'

Miley Cyrus recently sent a huge present to singer Joe Jonas on her Disney show, Hannah Montana’s 15th anniversary. But along with the present, Miley Cyrus also jokingly thanked Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner for naming their daughter after Hannah Montana. The joke sent Miley Cyrus’ fans into a complete frenzy.

Miley Cyrus thanks Joe & Sophie for naming their daughter Montana

Disney channel is known to have produced many iconic kids shows over the years. One of them being the Miley Cyrus starrer Hannah Montana. Recently, the Hannah Montana cast celebrated the 15th anniversary of the hit Disney show. So, to celebrate the occasion, Miley Cyrus sent handwritten notes and a huge bouquet in the shape of a star featured on the show’s logo.

Singer Joe Jonas received one of these presents and a personal letter from Miley Cyrus. Joe Jonas then took to Instagram and shared a video of Miley’s Hannah Montana 15th anniversary gift. With the Hannah Montana title track playing the background, Joe Jonas wrote, “Holy Hannah Montana! Thank you @mileycyrus. We love it! This is epic!”. Sophie Turner also reposted husband Joe Jonas’ story and added, “Thank you Hannah we *purple heart emoji* u”. Take a look at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Instagram story below.

But soon many fans noticed that Miley Cyrus’ note on the Hannah Montana present dropped a major truth bomb about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s daughter’s name. In the note, Miley Cyrus wrote, “It was so sweet of you to name your daughter after me! Sending all my love to little Miss Hannah Montana!”. But Miley Cyrus’ note was no more than a joke since Sophie Turner’s daughter is named Willa. Here’s a close of Miley Cryus’ note to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner below.

Apart from sending special presents to her fellow castmates, Miley Cyrus also penned a special note on Hannah Montana’s 15th anniversary. She penned this note to her “alter ego” Hannah and talked about their journey on the show. Miley also reflected on the time she spent shooting the Disney channel show and how she deemed the show’s set as her second home. Take a look at Miley Cyrus’ full note below.

Image Credit: Miley Cyrus Instagram, Joe Jonas Instagram

