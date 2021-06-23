Millie Bobby Brown Digs Out Rare Childhood Pic; Rumoured BF Jake Bongiovi Says 'Scute'

Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown recently shared an adorable memory from her childhood that left all her fans in awe. She posted an unseen childhood photo of herself on social media and even received a ‘cute’ reaction from her rumoured boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi.

Millie Bobby Brown reminisces her childhood with a cute pic

Millie Bobby Brown recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this childhood photo of herself in which she can be seen wearing a white turtleneck sweater carrying a pink coloured handbag. She can also be seen posing for the camera with a vibrant smile on her face with a few strands of her hair covering her face.

Millie Bobby Brown captioned her post by stating ‘totally on Tuesday’ and received tons of reaction from not only her fans but also from several other celebrities. Many of them stated in the comments section that she looked adorable in her photo while many others were left amazed at how she grew up so fast. Some of the fans also added that she looked ‘cute’ in her childhood photo while some others mentioned that she had always been a fashion icon. Even many celebrity artists such as Noah Schnapp, Emilia Pederson and others took to Millie Bobby Brown’s Instagram and dropped in heart symbols in the comments section. Millie Bobby Brown’s boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, also took to her post and commented on how she looked ‘Scute’ in her photo. Take a look at some of the reactions to Millie Bobby Brown’s Instagram post.

As fans have been speculating that Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are dating each other, they were recently spotted together in public holding hands. One of their fans shared these photos on Instagram in which they were seen sporting casual attire with their masks on. They were also seen holding each other's hands the entire time they were together. Millie Bobby Brown was seen in a cute white top along with a pink skirt while Jake was seen in a cool shirt with a pair of striped shorts carrying a bag with their pet dog inside.

IMAGE: MILLIE BOBBY BROWN'S INSTAGRAM, JAKE BONJIOVI'S INSTAGRAM

