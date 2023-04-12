Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi's Engagement Sparks 'She Is 19' Meme-fest On Twitter

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown caused a stir on social media after she announced her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. While the actress is 19 years old, Jake is 20. The news of their engagement grabbed the attention of many and gave rise to the 'She is 19' meme fest on Twitter.

Netizens react to Millie Bobby Brown-Jake Bongiovi engagement news

As the couple's engagement photos went viral, it sparked a meme fest where the netizens were quick to hop on the trend and gave hilarious takes on the same. While one user tweeted, 'She is 19 and engaged. I'm 22 and crying because my mom isn't letting me go out after 6 pm. Another tweet read, "She is 19 and engaged. I'm 30 and depressed." Take a look at few more memes:

she is 19 and engaged, successful, talented, rich, pretty and here i m- 20 and struggling to wake up for clg 💀 https://t.co/N6NYjme5CO — peony⁷𑁍🪞|| semi ia (@ggukksbae) April 11, 2023

Everyone on insta : She is 19 and engaged

Literally Me : 🥲 pic.twitter.com/H46pSSXooT — Aryan (@ayusharyan09) April 11, 2023

She is 19 and engaged and i'm 21 single, deadbeat, depressed as fuck.😢 pic.twitter.com/8BjMZqteH5 — ishaan (@iamtheishaan) April 11, 2023

She is 19 and engaged. I’m 25 and I just cried in front of my mom because she isn’t letting me drink coffee. — Deity (@gharkakabutar) April 11, 2023

Everyone on the internet: She is 19 and engaged...



Rajasthani: Meet my kids pic.twitter.com/j2y3DeUIPn — Sagar Budhwani (@Sagarbudhwani_) April 11, 2023

She is 19. Now, when she realise after 24. 😆 pic.twitter.com/kX9ZICu8ce — GANESH YADAV (@GunaPeram) April 11, 2023

She is 19 and engaged. I'm 23 nd still crying "Ee Sala cup namde" #RCB #ESCN pic.twitter.com/qC10ih6w1P — Rakshan (@RakshanRak) April 11, 2023

She is 19 and engaged trends.

The pov of indians is so true. pic.twitter.com/pC1BVDsYUb — Ruth |1D version (@its_me1Dfan) April 11, 2023

Pov: She is 19 and engaged, here I desperately want to get married, but my family pic.twitter.com/VtP9iKKZEW — Mantasha Sultan Aziz (@mantashaaziz13) April 12, 2023

"She is 19 and Engaged"



Rajasthani Uncles: pic.twitter.com/7JQPemSo2H — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) April 11, 2023

Before getting engaged, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have been in a relationship for the last two and half years. Reportedly, the couple initially had an interaction on Instagram. They started off as friends and soon got into a relationship. They made their relationship Instagram official in June 2021.