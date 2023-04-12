Last Updated:

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi's Engagement Sparks 'She Is 19' Meme-fest On Twitter

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown caused a stir on social media after she announced her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

Hollywood News
 
| Written By
Hardika Gupta
Millie Bobby Brown

Image: @jakebongiovi/Instagram


Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown caused a stir on social media after she announced her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. While the actress is 19 years old, Jake is 20. The news of their engagement grabbed the attention of many and gave rise to the 'She is 19' meme fest on Twitter. 

Netizens react to Millie Bobby Brown-Jake Bongiovi engagement news 

As the couple's engagement photos went viral, it sparked a meme fest where the netizens were quick to hop on the trend and gave hilarious takes on the same. While one user tweeted, 'She is 19 and engaged. I'm 22 and crying because my mom isn't letting me go out after 6 pm. Another tweet read, "She is 19 and engaged. I'm 30 and depressed." Take a look at few more memes: 

Before getting engaged, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have been in a relationship for the last two and half years. Reportedly, the couple initially had an interaction on Instagram. They started off as friends and soon got into a relationship. They made their relationship Instagram official in June 2021.

First Published:
COMMENT