Millie Bobby Brown Reveals The Best And Worst Thing About Filming Stranger Things 4

Millie Bobby Brown is well known for her portrayal of Eleven on the popular Netflix show Stranger Things. Ever since arriving on the scene back in 2016, she has become a household name with her role. After a successful run for three seasons, the show is now all set for a fourth season. Fans of the sci-fi horror drama are eagerly waiting for Stranger Things 4 for quite some time now. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Millie Bobby Brown talked about the upcoming season and shared the best and worst thing about filming for Stranger Things 4.

Millie Bobby Brown talks about filming for Stranger Things 4

During her interview, she was asked about what has been the best and worst thing about filming Stranger Things 4. Responding to this, Millie Bobby Brown shared that they were saddened because they had to wait to start shooting season 4. However, they completely appreciated that it was important to do so to make sure everyone is safe during the time of the pandemic. She further added that she feels lucky that they were able to go back to work. Talking about the best thing about filming for Stranger Things 4, Millie Bobby Brown shared that the best thing was she had the opportunity to reprise a character that she loves so much. She also added that it is going to be a really exciting season for her character Eleven.

The makers have been teasing about the upcoming fourth season for quite some time now. A few days back it was announced that four new actors will be joining the Stranger Things 4 cast. The announcement was done through a post on the official Instagram handle of the show. The multiple-picture post featured the actors' monochrome portrait. Details about their character were given in the caption of the post. The four actors who joined the cast are Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen and Grace Van Dien. The portraits were upside down, which is also one of the central themes of the series. Here is a look at the post by Stranger Things.

Stranger Things season 4 release date

The makers had released the latest teaser of Stranger Things 4 in May this year. The one minute nine seconds long teaser gave fans a glimpse about the lab where Eleven was trained. There has been no official announcement regarding the Stranger Things season 4 release date yet. However, actor David Harbour had revealed that the entire schedule is expected to wrap up by August this year during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Image: Millie Bobby Brown Instagram

