Millie Bobby Brown To Headline Russo Brothers' 'The Electric State'; Chris Pratt In Talks

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is all set to headline Joe and Anthony Russo's feature The Electric State, with Chris Pratt also likely to come on board the project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix closed the deal for the big-budget movie following nearly half a year of negotiations.

Russo Brothers' longtime collaborators Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who also worked on Gray Man, are penning the upcoming project's script. The project is mounted on a huge budget of $200 million, as per sources. The Electric State comes as an adaptation of the acclaimed 2018 graphic novel by Simon Stalenhag.

The plot of the film revolves around an orphaned teenager (played by Brown), who "traverses an American West that is reminiscent of a retro-future with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother." The director duo is also bankrolling the project via their AGBO banner. Meanwhile, Markus, McFeely, Angela Russo-Otstot, Jake Aust, and Geoff Haley are executively producing it. The production is supposed to commence sometime later this year in Atlanta.

Before The Electric State arrives, fans will witness Russo Brothers' The Gray Man on July 15. The action-thriller starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush, Ana de Armas as well as Indian superstar Dhanush, will be coming out on the OTT platform Netflix on July 22, a week after its limited release.

Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown is all set to thrill fans as Eleven in Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2, which releases today, July 1. The teaser of the season finale showed the downfall of Hawkins after Vecna grows exponentially stronger by preying on his victims through the upside-down world. The show also stars Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), and Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield) among others in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Chris Pratt will be seen in Amazon Prime Video's much-awaited action thriller The Terminal List. The project will see Pratt take on the role of a former Navy SEAL, James Reece. It also stars Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, and Jeanne Tripplehorn among others.

