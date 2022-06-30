Will Eleven get her telekinetic powers back? Will Nancy Wheeler evade the curse of Vecna like Max did? Will the Hawkins squad avoid the doom of the town? All these questions will finally be answered on Friday, July 1 after the release of Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2.

The series features a big ensemble of actors including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) and many more. Check out where and when you can watch Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2.

When and where to watch Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2?

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 will be released on July 1 on Netflix. The second part of the sci-fi horror series' fourth season only consists of two episodes. The final episode is said to be as long as 2 hours 30 minutes. In India, the series will drop on Netflix at 12:30 PM IST. For other regions, the series will release at 12 AM PT, 3 AM ET, 8 AM BST, 9 AM CEST and 5 PM AEST.

More on Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2

The teaser of the upcoming episodes showed the potential downfall of the Hawkins after Vecna grows exponentially stronger by preying on his victims through the upside-down world. The place of his killing opens up a portal to the upside-down world creating more danger to the Earth. The short clip teased one of the darkest episodes of the franchise.

In an interview with Empire, showrunners the Duffer Brothers dished on the exciting upcoming feature-length episodes packed with FX worth three seasons. ''The final episode has more FX shots than the entirety of Season 3. There’s an hour-long chunk in the final episode that just doesn’t stop. It’s the most complicated thing we’ve ever attempted to do. (It's) all tension and dread, with a run-time that would be long even for a movie. Then – well, everything goes to hell,'' the showrunners told the outlet.

Volume one of season four had dethroned Bridgerton 2 to become the most viewed English-language series on Netflix. Fans are expecting that the second part will follow suit.