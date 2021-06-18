Mindy Kaling Drops 'Never Have I Ever Season 2' Trailer; Know What's In For Devi This Time

Mindy Kaling, who has made a name for herself in Hollywood, came out with a fun teenage romantic comedy series, Never Have I Ever last year which showed an Indian girl at the centre of the show. Not only did Mindy Kaling act as Executive producer for the show, but she also wrote the show. And now, she is back with the fresh Never Have I Ever season 2 trailer.

What happens in the Never Have I Ever season 2 trailer?

Devi who was first only pining for Paxton is now stuck in a "boy situation" in which she is torn between Paxton and her frenemy Ben. Scared that she might have to return to India, this is Devi's last chance at "having an American boyfriend" and she needs her best friends Fabiola and Eleanor's help.

In a Eureka moment, Devi is seen deciding to date both boys at once because she can't make up her mind and is seen trying to enjoy the best of both worlds until a new Indian girl shows up in her homeroom class. This new student makes Devi feel extremely insecure and she begins to spiral as she fights for control in her life. Will Devi be able to rise above her issues?

The second season is set to air on Netflix on July 15 and was written by Mindy Kaling when she was 6 months pregnant and quarantined at her home.

Never Have I Ever features Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez, Jaren Lewison, Poonam Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Rushi Kota, Niecy Nash among others. The first season of the comedy series streamed on Netflix on April 27, 2020, and it received an overall positive response as well. The show boasts of a coloured cast and fights several stereotypes as well.

Season 1 of the show follows Devi's life after the death of her father and how she tries to fill that hole by finding a boyfriend. While lusting after Paxton, she locks horns with Ben several times and the end of the show sees a more humane side of him too. The show ends on a cliffhanger where Devi and Ben start to like each other a little, but Paxton still remains in the shadows. From the Never Have I Ever season 2 trailer it looks like the show will pick up from where it left off.

IMAGE: MINDY KALING'S INSTAGRAM

