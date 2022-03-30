The upcoming animated comedy film, Minions: The Rise of Gru, has been facing delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its plot is set in the 1970s when Gru was just a little kid aspiring to be a supervillain. When he heads to the headquarters of the evil team, known as the 'Vicious 6', he almost gets laughed out of the room. But then he uses one of his trademark gadgets to steal an important artifact from their den, officially starting him down the path of being a bona fide supervillain. Unfortunately, what happens after that complicates things for the toddler.

Minions: The Rise of Gru trailer

Ahead of three months of its debut in theatres, Universal has released a new Minions: The Rise of Gru trailer. The Minions 2 trailer reveals a lot more about the little guys' latest adventure. The audience will see the minions' initial interaction with Gru who will be kidnapped by the Vicious 6. This group of villains has not gotten the chance to show off their viciousness just yet, but their presence will make the show even more intriguing. Watch the trailer here:

The trailer also sees Michelle Yeoh's Master Chow, a seemingly innocent lady who teaches the Minions how to fight after Gru is taken. Well, the trailer also reveals that Minions: The Rise of Gru will hit the theatres this July which will further boost the still-recovering pandemic box office.

Minions: The Rise of Gru Cast

Minions: The Rise of Gru is directed by Kyle Balda, with Brad Abelson and Jonathan del Val as co-directors. Brian Lynch returns as the writer of the film. Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy, and Chris Renaud serve as executive producers with Illumination as the animation studio. The movie will be the fifth edition of the Despicable Me film series.

Minions: The Rise of Gru casts Steve Carell and Pierre Coffin as they return to voice young Felonius Gru and the Minions, respectively. The film will also introduce new characters and supervillains. They are Taraji P Henson as Belle Bottom, Jean-Claude Van Damme as Jean Clawed, Lucy Lawless as Nunchuck, Dolph Lundgren as Vengeance, and Danny Trejo as Stronghold.

Image: Instagram/@minions