'Mission: Impossible 8' Actor Tom Cruise Hangs Upside Down From Plane For Dangerous Stunt

Tom Cruise is currently shooting for the eighth instalment of the Mission Impossible franchise, the actor will be reprising his role as IMF agent Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible 8. Over the year, Cruise has performed several dangerous stunts for his movies, without a stunt double and for his upcoming movie he is going one step forward.

New photos from the sets of the movie have been making their rounds on the internet and feature's Tom practising a dangerous stunt for the movie. Meanwhile, Cruise has wrapped up the shoot for Mission: Impossible 7 and is gearing up for the release of the movie.

Tom Cruise attempt a dangerous stunt for 'Mission: Impossible 8'

The new photos from the sets of the movie featured Tom Cruise ganging upside down from a plane. As per Screenrant, the actor was riding on the outside of a 1941 Boeing B75N1 Stearman biplane at 2,000 feet, which flipped upside down, putting the actor upright on the wing. It was earlier reported that the actor was also attempting to learn how to fly a plane. As per reports, Tom has been training to fly a 1943 Boeing Stearman Model 75, that was used in World War II.

★ Tom Cruise practices insane stunt on the wing of an airplane - Page Six #BreakingNews Please Retweet ➧➧➧ https://t.co/3uTLiV0zKG pic.twitter.com/ZRx9iJlfMh — Mark Mantra (@meditaudios) November 29, 2021

Tom is up side down on airplane ✈️ wow @TomCruise pic.twitter.com/BuJoMB8U4t — Tina belair🦋🦋 (@Tinabelair6) November 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible 7 has been through a rocky production. The movie's shoot halted in February 2020 due to the pandemic, it was later restarted in December and a video of Tom shouting at the crew for flouting COVID-19 norms went viral. The shooting of the movie was halted again in June 2021 as a member of the crew had tested positive for the virus.

Mission: Impossible 8 cast

The cast of the movie includes Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett and Frederick Schmidt, all of whom reprise their roles from the previous films, along with Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, and Cary Elwes who will join the franchise. Mission: Impossible 7 will be the third film in the series to be directed by Christopher McQuarrie. The movie is scheduled to release on September 30, 2022, in the United States. While its sequel, Mission: Impossible 8 will be released on July 7, 2023.

(Image: Instagram/@tomcruise)