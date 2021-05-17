'Mission Impossible Fallout': Know Details About The Cast Of This Action-thriller Film

Mission Impossible Fallout is the sixth instalment of Tom Cruise’s popular action film series. The film revolves around IMF operative Ethan Hunt trying to win a race against time with his teammates to save the world before it’s too late. From Tom Cruise to Henry Cavil, many popular actors are a part of the cast of the film.

Mission Impossible Fallout cast

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt

Tom Cruise plays the role of IMF operative Ethan Hunt in the movie. Tom Cruise has been a part of many other action movies like Jack Reacher, Collateral, and many others. He will be reprising his role of Ethan Hunt for the untitled seventh part of the Mission Impossible movie series.

Henry Cavil as August Walker

Henry Cavil is popularly known for his work as Superman in DC movies like Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League. He also plays the role of protagonist in an action fantasy show on Netflix called The Witcher. Henry has done another action movie called The Cold Light of Day which was released in 2012.

Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn

Simon Pegg reprises his role of Benji as part of the Mission Impossible Fallout cast. Simon has been a part of many action-comedy movies like Hot Fuzz and Kill Me Three Times. He was last seen in the television series called Truth Seekers.

Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell

Ving Rhames plays the role of Luther who is a part of Ethan’s team in the movie. Ving Rhames has been a part of several classic movies like Pulp Fiction, Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot and Drop Squad. He has even won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor for his performance in Don King: Only in America.

Mission Impossible Fallout supporting cast

Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust

Rebecca made her debut as the spy Ilsa Faust in Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation and continued to play the role in the seventh instalment of the movie series. She has also been a part of some popular movies like Doctor Sleep, Men In Black, and several others. She even won a Golden Globe for her performance in the movie The White Queen.

Vanessa Kirby as The White Widow

Vanessa plays the role of Alanna Mitspolis aka The White Widow in the movie. She has been a part of several popular movies like Me Before You, Everest, and Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw. She was last seen in the movie Pieces of Woman in 2020.

