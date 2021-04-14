Moby Opens Up On His Alleged Relationship With Natalie Portman; Read

While several dating rumours of various film stars and celebrities get floated around in the entertainment industry, the one which linked musician Moby with actor Natalie Portman came as rather unexpected news. The news of their apparent relationship was denied by Portman, which stirred up a strong controversy on the matter. Moby has recently opened up about these rumours to The Guardian, which also involves his memoir titled Then It Felt Apart. The musician briefly addressed the issue to clear the air, while expressing his regret over his behaviour.

Moby “deconstructs” his dating rumours involving Natalie Portman

The whole issue began when Moby wrote in his memoir about the time when he had first met Natalie Portman back in 1999. He mentioned in his book that she was flirting with him and that the two ended up going on a “few pleasant dates”. He also said that their relationship didn’t work out, as she had “found someone” else. However, this claim was refuted by Portman, which was followed by a strong criticism upon Moby for making those claims. He said in his recent interview that he could spend “two hours deconstructing” the entire matter.

However, the musician claimed that there were certain “nuances” and “complexities” that he could not explain, even though he would like to do so. He then revealed that the criticism directed at him grew stronger over time and that tabloids even “camped” outside his door regarding this issue. He also described the time when he had become an “out-of-control alcoholic and drug addict” that negatively influenced this behaviour. He confessed that he had acted in a “selfish and incredibly inconsiderate” manner towards his family members, friends as well as colleagues.

Moby had rapidly gained popularity in the ’90s owing to his successful music career. Some of his popular music albums include Everything Is Wrong and Animal Rights. On the other hand, Natalie Portman has strongly established herself as an actor in Hollywood, having worked in hit films such as Knight of Cups, Thor and its sequel, No Strings Attached, Song to Song and many more. She will be next seen in Thor: Love and Thunder.