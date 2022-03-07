'Modern Family' Star Ariel Winter To Replace Demi Lovato In Comedy Show 'Hungry'

Ariel Winter, who rose to fame after her role in the hit sitcom Modern Family, will now be seen in the upcoming comedy show Hungry as she replaces Demi Lovato. The latter has been attached to the project for a while now but stepped down a few days ago. Ariel Winter took to her social media account to mention how grateful she felt to be part of the show and penned down a not of appreciation for the crew and team behind the scenes.

Ariel Winter roped in for Hungry after Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato recently stepped down as an actor in the project but will continue as an executive producer. Ariel Winter has replaced the singer and seems over the moon with her upcoming project. According to reports by Deadline, the table read with the cast will begin on Tuesday and production will kick-start in the coming week. The comedy show is all about individuals in a food-issues group, who help each other find love, success and navigate through life. Apart from Ariel Winter, the show will also see Gabriel Iglesias, Valerie Bertinelli, Ashley D. Kelley, Alex Brightman, Ryan McPartlin and others in pivotal roles.

Winter headed to her social media account and penned down a heartfelt note as she was roped in to take on a role in the show. She mentioned she was 'excited' to be part of the project and thanked everyone involved in helping her get the role on the comedy show. She expressed how happy she was about the opportunity and that she was 'ready to get to work'. Her caption read, "I am SO EXCITED to join the ‘Hungry’ fam I love this show and everyone involved so I couldn’t be happier or more ready to get to work. Guess you could say I’m hungry, lol. (Cringe) puns aside, I want to say a special thank you to the beyond lovely @jeffgreenbergcd for championing me and giving me the opportunity to be included in something special once again. Thank you Jeff & Allen, the whole Hungry team, @nbc and my team. I’m just filled with gratitude"