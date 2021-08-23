Modern Family's Cam A.k.a. Eric Stonestreet Is Engaged To His Girlfriend Of Five Years!

Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet is engaged! Stonestreet, who played the role of Cameron Tucker a.k.a. Cam on the hit comedy show Modern Family, recently announced his engagement with his long-time partner Lindsay Schweitzer. Here's all we know about it -

Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet announces engagement!

Eric Stonestreet a.k.a. Cam from Modern Family has recently announced his engagement with long-time girlfriend Lindsay Schweitzer. He shared the news via an Instagram post on his official handle with a funny caption. The actor can be seen sitting at the table with his now-fiancé in the photos.

In the first photo, Stonestreet can be seen holding Schweitzer's hand facing it towards the camera, showing fans the ring. The second photo features him looking at his fiance lovingly as she smiles for the camera while the third picture features a hilarious expression in which he looks surprised at the fact that she said yes. Stonestreet and Schweitzer have reportedly been dating for over five years.

He shared a comical caption saying,

She said, "She’d have her people call my people."

About Eric Stonestreet and Lindsay Schweitzer

According to People Magazine, Eric Stonestreet began dating Schweitzer in 2017 after the pair met at the Big Slick charity weekend in Kansas City in 2016. The report also states that Schweitzer is a pediatric nurse. Stonestreet's announcement prompted a number of responses from their famous friends in Hollywood, including names like Zachary Levi, Hillary Scott, Michael Bublé, Vernon Davis, Will Sasso, and Bethenny Frankel.

In 2017, Stonestreet appeared on Ellen Degeneres' show and talked about his now-fiance. The hostess hilariously said, "Your girlfriend is lovely — I met her backstage. She's a nurse. That's a good thing for you because you're a hypochondriac", to which Stonestreet responded and even involved comically involved another woman from the audience saying:

I'm a big baby, too. She calms me — she calms my nerves. I'm a very high-strung person. You can tell, right? What are you looking at, ma'am?! - My nurse girlfriend will take care of you.

Eric Stonestreet played the character of Cameron Tucker a.k.a. Cam on Modern Family for 11 years. Over the course of it's run, Stonestreet received a number of awards and recognitions including two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series out of three nominations. Modern Family also received the SAG award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series from 2011-14.

IMAGE - ERIC STONESTREET INSTAGRAM